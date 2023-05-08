LODI — The LOEL Center will break ground on its restroom expansion project at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 10 at 105 S. Washington St., Lodi.
The community is invited to attend, and light refreshments will be provided.
LODI — The LOEL Center will break ground on its restroom expansion project at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 10 at 105 S. Washington St., Lodi.
The community is invited to attend, and light refreshments will be provided.
— Wes Bowers
Woman’s Club to host wine tasting
LODI — The Woman’s Club of Lodi will host a wine tasting event on from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at All-Veterans Plaza, 305 W. Pine St. as part of its 100th year celebration of the clubhouse.
Tickets are $50, and are available at Pret, 16 W. Pine St., Lodi; or by calling Charlotte Copeland at 209-989-5785.
— Wes Bowers
Day 2 Day Diabetes group to meet
LODI — The Day 2 Day Diabetes Support Group-Lodi will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 15 in room 1 at the First Baptist Church of Lodi, 267 N. Mills Ave.
Guest speaker Dyane Medina, a community health social worker with St. Joseph’s Medical Center, will present “Stressed Out!?! We can Help.” Tips for dealing with stress in everyday life will be discussed.
Friends, family and support persons are all invited to join this free event.
— Wes Bowers
