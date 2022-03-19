As indicated during the Lodi City Council shirtsleeve meeting held on Feb. 8, fees and charges to some 300 Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services amenities are increasing this summer.
The council unanimously approved the department’s master fees and charges proposal at its Wednesday night meeting.
The increases reflect the city’s need to address the long-term fiscal health of its parks system, as well as ensure fees are in line with city council goal of achieving a 40% cost recovery target.
The parks department is currently operating at a 34% to 36% cost recovery goal, staff said.
Laura Johnston, PRCS deputy director, said all fees and charges would increase by between 1% and 5%, with very few exceptions.
“Some have remained at their current rate, and those that were increased by more than 5% were very nominal in cost,” she said. “A great example is the Lodi Lake boat tours. The current fee is $10, and increasing it to $11 is technically a 10% increase, but it’s only a nominal dollar fee.”
Some other examples of fee changes proposed include increasing a public swim pass from $40 to $60 annually, and a team fee for adult softball could increase from $475 to $500.
Johnston added that any proposed fee of more than 5% would be spread out over the fiscal year as to not impact the public immediately.
Field rentals at Beckman, Century, Glaves, Katzakian, Peterson and Vinewood parks are proposed to be discontinued, but a hourly charge for use of lights will be implemented at $20.
Rentals at Chapman and Zupo fields, as well as the softball complex, could see similar changes.
Annual passes to Lodi Lake, which are currently $50 to park and use the boat launch, could be split, with the latter costing $25. Parking would remain at $50.
To determine changes, each fee was assigned a “Category of Service” based on a pyramid model approved by the council in 2009.
In the model, programs were divided into five community benefit categories, ranging from “Mostly Community Benefit” to “Mostly Individual Benefit.”
Examples of a “Mostly Community Benefit” include a city-wide event or open space within Lodi, among others. A “Mostly Individual Benefit” would include specialized and ticketed events, pools and beach rentals, or field and court rentals.
Adult programs such as softball leagues are considered “Considerable Community Benefit,” while youth programs such as clinics and instructional classes are classified as “Individual/Community Benefit,” which is the middle of the pyramid model.
So the increase in adult softball team fees, categorized as “Considerable Individual Benefit,” would see a 1% increase next summer.
The public swim pass, categorized as “Considerable Community Benefit,” would see a 1.5% fee increase.
Johnston said one fee the department debated canceling altogether was the entrance fee at Lodi Lake. The fee, she said, will not be discontinued, but discounts would be offered to Lodi residents, seniors and disabled individuals.
Currently, entrance fees are $4 for residents, $5 for non-residents, $3 for seniors and disabled individuals who do not live in Lodi, and $2 for Lodi seniors and people with disabilities. Staff had originally proposed discontinuing the fees for non-residents, seniors and people with disabilities.
However, the proposal is to raise entrance fees to $5, and then offer discounts to residents, seniors and people with disabilities, Johnston said. The discount amounts to be offered were not disclosed and are not provided on the master fee schedule.
“We need to maintain our parks,” Councilman Alan Nakanishi said. “There was a time when we were $500,000 in the hole. The purpose here is to get fees so we can maintain the parks. Lodi citizens want us to maintain parks, we have to increase the fees to keep up maintenance.”
