The Lodi Police Department will present its proposal for a new animal shelter during the council’s Tuesday morning shirtsleeve session.
The existing shelter, located at 1345 W. Kettleman Lane, is only 2,800 square feet in size and does not meet present-day standards of care or best practices, police said.
A review conducted by consulting firm LDA recommended a 12,000-square-foot shelter on a piece of property at least 2 acres in size.
Potential sites in Tuesday’s staff report include 22 E. Locust St.; city-owned property at Century Boulevard and Stockton Street; 500 S. Guild Ave.; and 1040 Auto Center Drive.
The East Locust Street location is only .79 acres in size, and does not meet LDA’s recommended footprint. The Century Boulevard/Stockton Street location is 3 acres in size, but it is near railroad tracks, which would create added stress in the animals, police said.
The South Guild Avenue site is 9 acres in size, and was recommended for a proposed new shelter in 2003. There would be no impact on residences or businesses, and provides room for expansion. The Auto Center Drive location is 4.5 acres in size, and also poses no impact on residences or businesses. It also provides room for expansion. Tuesday’s shirtsleeve meeting will be at Carnegie Forum, and begins at 7 p.m. It can be viewed online at www.facebook.com/CityofLodi.