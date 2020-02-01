Why are you the best candidate for the seat?
Residents are becoming increasingly tired of the one-party rule in Sacramento. Voters are looking for new leadership to break the job-killing, ultra-liberal stranglehold within the Capitol building. As an independent Republican, my job will be building bi-partisan coalitions with Democrat legislators who are willing to fight for hard-working, middle class families in our state. Sacramento politicians have become too focused on narrow special interests and they’re out of touch with Central Valley residents. Last, I have proven I work well with Republican and Democrats during my time on the Stockton City Council.
What issues set you apart from your opponent(s)?
Unlike my Democratic opponents, I will oppose tax increases. That’s one reason I’ve been endorsed by the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association. I agree with law enforcement and I don’t believe creating legal drug-injection sites should be established in the Central Valley. I also believe families should have the opportunity to choose the school that fits their children’s needs (i.e., traditional public schools, charter schools, private, etc.)
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish during your first 90 days in office?
Meet and build relationships with every Democrat and Republican Senator so we all can all work together to solve problems. I want to focus on big- ticket legislative issues like homelessness, sky-rocketing housing costs, realistic climate change regulations, unfair corporate tax loopholes, providing more low income and rural health care facilities and greater education choices for inner-city kids. I want to spend time rebuilding the California Republican Party so it’s a formidable alternative to the elitist Democratic politicians. I entered this race to give a voice for the one million residents that live in the 5th Senate District.
Your thoughts on:
Homelessness
Homelessness is the most pressing social issue in California that affects all of us. It certainly impacts the quality of life for residents living in our Senate district. On the City Council, I have worked tirelessly to solve the city’s homeless problem. There was a recent announcement that our city will receive $6.5 million from the state to help alleviate Stockton’s homeless problem through coordination with San Joaquin County plus construction of a navigation center (one-stop shop with various services) and additional emergency shelter space.
Affordable housing
We need housing units of all types (i.e. single-family, multi-unit, and affordable-workforce housing). We must incentivize new technologies that will make construction cheaper. CEQA must be reformed as it’s holding back the building of new housing across the state. Also, excessive building permit fees, harmful zoning laws and radical environmental lawsuits have all directly caused the housing shortage and, these problems jack up not only home prices, but rental costs. Last, I’ll fight for programs that help people buy their first home.
Cost of higher
education
The cost of higher education is increasingly becoming out of reach for many in our community, especially for low-income students as well as those attending private and specialized institutions of higher education. We have a responsibility to help the state’s college students with tuition costs by funding our CSU and UC systems at adequate levels to avoid tuition increases. Also, too many administrator and professor salaries along with their pensions are exorbitant and increase the cost of tuition. They can’t expect the middle class and low-income students to pay for everything and not question their elitist status.
Economic policy
Too many California residents have witnessed firsthand the harmful effects of our state’s dreadful business climate and, high energy prices are one reason our state ranks dead last based on “the cost of doing business.” It’s vital that California creates additional better-paying jobs so more families can enjoy a middle class lifestyle. While on the City Council, I helped create 1,600 new jobs when I pushed to locate two Amazon fulfillment centers in our district. I also backed a city partnership with the “Ready To Work” program that helps our vets and the homeless find employment as well as worked with the trades for more job apprenticeships.
High-speed rail/transportation funding
I do not believe high-speed rail is a viable solution to our state’s transportation issues. In fact, the bullet train will only reduce future traffic congestion by one percent. It’s a boondoggle, completely mismanaged and a waste of taxpayer monies.
Water issues
Our way of life depends on a reliable supply of clean water for our Central Valley farms, businesses and homes ... that’s why I’ll fight the L.A. politicians who want to fund the ill-conceived “Twin Tunnels” project that will send our water to southern California. As Chairman of the San Joaquin Area Flood Control Agency, I’m working to strengthen the levee system around urban areas. Without a doubt, I’ll work to be a strong voice against any attempts to steal one drop of our water while working to build more reservoirs and regional water delivery projects.
Taxes
We are taxed to death in this state, so I will oppose any new state-initiated taxes. Not only am I against any efforts to overturn our Proposition 13 property tax savings, but I opposed raising our gasoline taxes by 12 cents a gallon. In fact, as a member of the San Joaquin Council of Governments, I voted to repeal this harmful gasoline tax hike that disproportionately impacts Valley taxpayers.
On the City Council, I also opposed a one-quarter cent city sales tax hike that would have hurt hard-working families in my south Stockton Council District
Minimum wage/
income inequality
The way to address income inequality is more well-paying middle class jobs and greater economic opportunities for those in poverty. The minimum wage will reach $15 per hour soon and studies have shown that higher minimum wages will cause people to lose their jobs and force businesses to invest in more job-killing automation. A strong, pro-growth economy is the best way for people to receive increased salaries and we’re seeing today that lower income workers are getting the highest percentage in wage increases.
Sanctuary laws
Congress must do its job and pass comprehensive immigration reform that would properly address the country’s needs in the 21st century. DACA individuals should be allowed to stay in America and I believe in a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. However, I also believe we must have a secure border and that violent, undocumented criminals must be immediately deported.
State’s role in educational curriculum
The state should continue shifting to more local control over matters of budgeting and curriculum. As an advocate for expanding charter public schools and more career education classes, I believe families — especially our inner-city students — deserve the opportunity to choose a better performing school. Also, I’m part of the effort to bring a California State University campus to Stockton. Last, I co-founded the Stockton Schools Initiative that engages both parents and students in a grass-roots effort to push for better academic performance from our schools. I believe that all high schools must offer a college preparatory curriculum.
Consumer privacy
It’s extremely important that we protect our residents’ privacy and especially so for our children. Google, Facebook and other high-tech companies must stop selling our private information without gaining prior approval from those that use their websites and social services.
Government accountability/transparency
Government accountability and transparency are extremely important for me. I will ensure that I keep myself accountable to the state’s taxpayers and work in a transparent manner. I will also hold my future colleagues in the legislature accountable as well. We can’t afford to continue losing the trust of the American people.
Development/
smart growth
We need a smart strategy/framework for addressing the lack of housing across the state, but local jurisdictions should be allowed to implement growth strategy in a manner that makes sense for their area. On the City Council, I voted for a nationally recognized General Plan that balances growth while allowing for a greater supply of housing units.
Access to legalized marijuana
It’s state law now, but we need to remain highly vigilant over how the new regulations continue to roll-out and how the marijuana industry affects our communities. We must ensure that the promises of marijuana tax revenues are kept and we can’t allow black market activities to skirt our tax laws.
Civil rights
It is our duty as elected officials to ensure our civil rights are always protected. I’m also very concerned about the abuse of power by some government officials who have been caught spying on law-abiding citizens.
Climate change policy
We need a climate change policy that ensures our employers and small businesses can still operate efficiently and profitably within the state. California contributes only 1% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. Climate change is real, but we can’t allow our economic growth to be destroyed while other countries do little to combat this problem. Again, we must protect jobs as we transition into a new era of climate change policy over the next 10 to 15 years. I will oppose the elitist, radical environmentalists who will shut down the economic opportunities needed by the middle class and those in poverty.