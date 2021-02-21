LODI — The Lodi Public Library will offer contactless curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays beginning Feb. 27. Curbside pickup is also available Tuesday through Thursday during the same hours.
Curbside pickup will not be available on Mondays, Fridays and Sundays.
For more information, visit library.lodi.gov.
— News-Sentinel staff
Lodi Parks and Rec to host spring break kids camp
LODI — Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services will be hosting a two-week kids camp at Hutchins Street Square during the upcoming spring break, from March 15 to 26.
Activities will include swimming, games, outdoor recreation, crafts and more. Wi-Fi access and homework help will also be available. Daily snacks will be provided, but campers will need to bring a ready-made lunch and wear closed-toed shoes. The camp will adhere to all state-mandated COVID-19 guidelines.
The camp is for children between the ages 5 and 15. Camp hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the cost is $175 per camper for one week or $320 for both weeks. A five-day punch pass is $195.
There is a $25 registration fee. To register, visit www.lodi.gov/PRCS. For more information, call 209-333-6742. Space is limited and registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
— News-Sentinel staff