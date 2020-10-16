Registrars of Voters throughout California are alerting voters about fraudulent ballot collection receptacles being placed by unauthorized individuals across the state.
On Sunday, the office of California Secretary of State Alex Padilla issued a memo telling registrars the unofficial boxes were illegal and ballots must be mailed or brought to official voting locations.
Lodi City Clerk Jennifer Cusmir said no such incidents have been confirmed by the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters as of Oct. 13, but there had been inquires made to her office regarding the locations of official ballot drop boxes.
There are four official drop boxes in Lodi, all of which are located indoors:
- Lodi City Hall, 221 W. Pine St. Open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Closed Friday, Oct. 23.
- Robinson’s Feed Co., 1150 E. Victor Road. Open 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
- Van Ruiten Family Winery, 340 W. Highway 12. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven day a week.
- De Vinci’s Delicatessen and Catering, 220 Church St. Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The boxes at Robinson’s Feed Co., Van Ruiten Family Winery, and De Vinci’s Delicatessen and Catering are metal, while the box at City Hall is white with a blue top and red corners. The San Joaquin County seal is affixed to the side of all four boxes.
To view images of the boxes, visit www.lodi.gov or www.facebook.com/CityofLodi.
In addition, voters may use a ballot drop box or vote in-person at one of the four Voter Service Centers that will be open Oct 31 through Nov. 3. The list of Voter Service Centers and hours of operation are found on www.sjgov.org/department/rov.
Voters who need assistance may call the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters at 209-468-8683 or the Lodi City Clerk’s Office at 209-333-6702.