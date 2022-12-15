The sound of bagpipes and drums rang out over Elm Street in front of Lodi Fire Station 1 on Wednesday morning.
The pipes, Lodi firefighters and members of the community were on hand to dedicate a statue in front of the station, commemorating four fallen firefighters from the Lodi Fire Department.
The statue, situated between the garage doors and the main entrance to the station, stands facing Elm Street with his feet shoulder length apart, his head bowed, and his helmet held against his chest.
“Of course, there’s all types of statues that you can possibly have,” said Cameron Heberle, president of the Lodi Professional Firefighters. “This one was something that was respectful and solemn that we really liked. It was actually modeled after one of our members — not the face, but it’s his turnouts, his helmet, we used it as a template.”
The statue honors fallen firefighters Elton “Bud” Grotelueschen, John McMahon Jr., Forrest Eproson and Paul “Jake” Schierling.
Grotelueschen died in 1962 when he suffered a heart attack upon arriving at the scene of an accident. Eproson died in 1974 of lung cancer. McMahon died in 1989 after developing asbestos-related cancer. Schierling died in 1992 of leukemia.
“The empty chair at our table was quickly filled,” said retired fire chief Jim Inman in remembering Grotelueschen,” but the chair at Bud’s house remained empty forever.”
Made by Arizona artist Paul Olesniewicz, the statue depicts the uniform of Captain Robert Bussman, though with a generic face. Capt. Steve Bender said the statue is made of hollow bronze, while the plaques are solid bronze and the flagpole is bronze.
“It’s our helmet, our shield, our turnout coat, and then the standardized pants, and then boots to save us a little bit of money,” Bender said. “That statue itself was right about $42,000. If we would have gone 100% custom, it would have been right around $86,000.”
Bender has worked on the project for about two and a half years, and is glad to see it come to fruition. He said there was lots of help from the community to get it done.
“The flagpole was right about $7,000, and the Kiwanis of Greater Lodi bought the flagpole for us,” Bender said. “The landscaping company, RJQ Landscaping did the landscaping for us. Dave Shaw at California Rock & Ready Mix donated all the concrete. LR Varwig & Sons formed up everything, they put the flagpole in for us. So you can see, a lot of people involved.”
That’s just the tip of the iceberg of people and companies Bender has worked with since he approached the Lodi Arts Commission in 2020. Others listed include Bockman & Woody Electrical Co Inc., Alricks Steel, Custom Concrete Systems, JSG Construction, and Bob and Anna Morgan.
“We had so many companies come forward and want to help us out, that it’s just like man, we really don’t have to do anything,” Bender said.
The ceremony included songs by Sacramento & CFP Pipes and Drums, who led members of the Lodi Professional Firefighters onto the scene for the presentation of colors, followed by speeches from Lodi fire chaplain Bob Morgan, fire chief Ken Johnson, Inman, Lodi Fire Foundation president Mark Wallace, Heberle, and Lodi fire chaplain Steve Steele.
Deputy chief Timothy Ortegel performed the bell ceremony, signifying the end of shift for the four fallen firefighters.
“We are gathered here today to transition this space from just an open space to hallowed ground,” said Johnson, who in his remarks quoted the bible, General Norman Schwartzkopf, and Aristotle.
Steele noted the aura firefighters tend to have, especially in the minds of young people, saying, “We’re trained as kids to find an egress during a fire. We do fire drills at school. But as soon as the fire department shows up, they run in. Toward the danger.”
Heberle, standing with his young son in a full firefighter turnout after the ceremony, spoke proudly about the memorial.
“Obviously this is something that is near and dear to our hearts,” Heberle said, “and is something for specifically the Lodi Fire Department and our members, but we want firemen from all over the country to come and appreciate it, and the community to appreciate it too.”
