A hot draw: Lodi Farmers Market continued to beat the heat in 2023

The final Lodi Farmers Market of the summer was held on Thursday. Lodi Chamber of Commerce President and CEO JP Doucette said it was another successful year for the market, noting that the heat didn’t keep people away.

 DAVID WITTE/NEWS-SENTINEL

The excessive heat could not keep crowds away from School Street this summer, as the Downtown Lodi Farmer’s Market was as successful as ever.

Thursday was the final market of 2023, and Lodi Chamber of Commerce President and CEO JP Doucette said he and his staff were pleased with the turnout from week to week.

