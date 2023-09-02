A hot draw: Lodi Farmers Market continued to beat the heat in 2023

The excessive heat could not keep crowds away from School Street this summer, as the Downtown Lodi Farmer’s Market was as successful as ever.
Thursday was the final market of 2023, and Lodi Chamber of Commerce President and CEO JP Doucette said he and his staff were pleased with the turnout from week to week.
“The market truly is a community event,” he said. “We see people of all ages, we see all kinds of community members that really enjoy it. We love that about the market, because it’s beloved by the community. It’s a gathering place for family and friends, and unique to our town.”
Doucette said the market will most likely have new vendors next year, as chamber staff is already actively seeking out merchants to add to the lineup.
“We’re always on the lookout for new and unique vendors to make for an exciting event as we can possibly make,” he said. “A weekly event is always a challenge to put on, but we feel it’s worth the effort, the hours and the creativity, because the community comes out and supports the market.”
He added that vendors enjoy having one-on-one interactions with customers, which helps them get to know what local residents seek out and purchase every Thursday.
“We really work hard to bring in a big selection of produce and items that we think customers will want,” he said.
The chamber’s next big events are the fall Lodi Street Faire on Oct. 1, followed by the Wicked Wine Stroll on Oct. 14.
The Street Faire features some 150 vendors that line School and Church Streets between Lodi Avenue and Locust Street. Vendors on School Street will sell a variety of antiques and used items, while vendors on Church Street will offer up homemade crafts, food and wares.
Some 25 wineries will be pouring their best varietals inside downtown businesses during the Wicked Wine Stroll, an event in which attendees are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes.
