‘Were back’: Valley Orchestra to perform Sunday in Lodi

Lodi members of the Valley Community Orchestra. The orchestra will perform on Sunday at United Congregational Church in Lodi. It’s the group’s second performance since the pandemic.

For the last decade, the Valley Community Orchestra of San Joaquin County has delighted music lovers with a variety of instrumental classics.

The orchestra of 30-35 volunteer musicians was founded by Rita Wilcox, a member of the Stockton Symphony, who passed away last month at the age of 93.

