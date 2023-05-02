‘Were back’: Valley Orchestra to perform Sunday in Lodi

For the last decade, the Valley Community Orchestra of San Joaquin County has delighted music lovers with a variety of instrumental classics.
The orchestra of 30-35 volunteer musicians was founded by Rita Wilcox, a member of the Stockton Symphony, who passed away last month at the age of 93.
Its second performance since the end of the pandemic is this Sunday at the United Congregational Church, 701 S. Hutchins St., and the show will be dedicated to Wilcox.
“She walked up to me when we were both in the symphony and asked if I wanted to conduct the orchestra,” conductor Elizabeth Sanders said. “You don’t say no to Rita.”
Wilcox taught music in the Stockton Unified School District for 34 years, as well as Suzuki violin at Delta College.
Outside of school, she offered music lessons, played in the Stockton Symphony, and performed for many events.
Some of the pieces the orchestra will perform Sunday include Strauss’ “Blue Danube,” Bizet’s “Carmen Suite,” and Gershwin’s “Foggy Day,” among others.
Sanders said the pieces were chosen before Wilcox passed away, but are definitely ones she would have enjoyed playing and hearing.
“We’re trying to do a wide variety of music,” she said. “And it really speaks to the diversity of the orchestra. We have some members who have retired from the Stockton Symphony, and some still playing with it. We have an eighth-grader from Christa McAuliffe School, and our oldest member is in their 90s.”
The orchestra performed in the fall, although not at full strength, Sanders said.
Sunday’s performance will be the first with just about all members together since before the pandemic.
“I’m glad we’re back,” she said. “I think it’s important we have the opportunity to play together. It’s just great to see people in person to practice and play together.”
Sunday’s concert begins at 3 p.m. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
