Thanks to funding provided by California Assembly Bill 836, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District has launched a new pilot program aimed at establishing Clean Air Centers throughout the district's boundaries.
Clean Air Centers are intended to be open to community members who need a place to breathe clean air on smoky days or days when air pollution causes the air quality to reach dangerous levels, similar to cooling centers that are opened on days when temperatures get too high for safety, said Heather Heinks, the district's communications manager.
The centers are located in areas that have experienced multiple days at or above the "Unhealthy" level, and are intended to be easily available to vulnerable groups.
The air district has worked with community centers, libraries, senior centers and government agencies within the district's boundaries to install high-efficiency air filtration systems.
"We have been deploying them all summer long," Heinks said.
Currently, Lodi has just one Clean Air Center, the Lodi Community Service Center at 415 S. Sacramento St. The Thornton Community Center, 26675 N. Sacramento Blvd., also serves as a Clean Air Center.
For a full list and map, visit www.valleyair.org and click on "View the Valley's Clean Air Center locations."
The district is still accepting locations that are interested in hosting centers. Potential Clean Air Centers must be committed to welcoming members of the public and running the air purifiers during their business hours on days with poor air quality. Potential centers must be located within district boundaries and meet certain criteria to apply.
Anyone interested should contact the district for more information, Heinks said.
