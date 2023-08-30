Thanks to funding provided by California Assembly Bill 836, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District has launched a new pilot program aimed at establishing Clean Air Centers throughout the district's boundaries.

Clean Air Centers are intended to be open to community members who need a place to breathe clean air on smoky days or days when air pollution causes the air quality to reach dangerous levels, similar to cooling centers that are opened on days when temperatures get too high for safety, said Heather Heinks, the district's communications manager.