A collision involving two big rigs completely closed northbound Interstate 5 near Peltier Road for three hours Thursday.
The California Highway Patrol responded to the accident at 11:59 a.m., in which a semi-truck hauling landscaping bricks rear-ended another semi-truck hauling potatoes just north of the Peltier Road off-ramp.
The accident caused the cargo of both trucks to spill across the roadway, effectively closing both lanes of the freeway in the northbound direction.
According to the CHP’s traffic incident page, 40 gallons of motor oil spilled into the roadway and into nearby Beaver Slough at about 12:45 p.m. The California Department of Fish and Game, as well as San Joaquin County Environmental Health were advised of the spill.
Traffic was diverted to Peltier Road, according to the traffic incident page, and motorists were reportedly using the shoulder to pass the scene at 1:14 p.m. Other motorists were reportedly driving the wrong way to return to the Turner Road off-ramp in order to exit the freeway, according to the incident page.
One lane was opened at about 3 p.m., the CHP posted on its Facebook page.
The traffic incident page reported both lanes were open at 4:08 p.m.
Officer Ruben Jones, spokesman for the CHP, said it was unclear why the two trucks collided, but said only minor injuries were reported.