The Lodi City Council voted unanimously to approve labor contracts with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the Lodi Police Dispatchers Association at Wednesday night’s council meeting.
The city has been in negotiation over the IBEW contracts since November 2018 according to Deputy City Manager Andrew Keys.
Keys said that electricians offer a highly sought after skill following recent wildfires, which is why electricians throughout California are more stringent with their contracts.
“Their skills are in demand. Recent issues with the wildfires have increased the need for electricians because they have to recharge lines and make sure they weren’t damaged following a shut-off,” Keys said.
The IBEW contract was agreed to retroactively begin on Jan. 1, 2019 and extend through Dec. 31, 2021. The contract will cost the city $1,545,000 over the next three years.
Annual salary increases over three years totaling 16% are embedded in the contract.
Nine percent will be adjusted for the first fiscal year, which was retroactively adjusted to July 1, 2019.
For the first full pay period, which begins Jan. 2020, the IBEW will see a salary increase of 4 percent and another increase of 3 percent for the Jan. 2021 pay period.
Councilwoman JoAnne Mounce praised Keys and Human Resources Manager Adele Post for their efforts in retaining the service contracts for the IBEW.
“I know this is going to cost us, but we need to have skilled boots on the ground,” Mounce said.
The Lodi Police Dispatchers Association contract was approved from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2022.
The police dispatch will have annual salary increases totaling 11% over three years. For the first pay period, dispatchers will receive a 5 percent salary increase, 3 percent for the July 2020 pay period and another 3 percent for the July 2021 pay period.
The total cost of the term of the agreement is $444,000, which will be funded through salary vacancies and the city’s reserve funds, in order to maintain the workforce that the city and residents demand according to Keys.
The city will also offer longevity pay of $1,500 annually for 10 years of service and $3,000 for 20 years of service for employees hired from July 10, 2012, and after.
“We are reinstating longevity pay after getting rid of it a few years ago due to budgeting constraints,” Keys said.
By offering financial incentives, city staff hopes it will help the Lodi Police Department retain more dispatchers and jailers.
“We are one of the few cities in the state that has their own jail. Both the city and LPDA recognize the need to offer competitive salary and benefits packages to attract and retain talented employees,” Keys said.
City Manager Steve Schwabauer said that because Lodi has its own jail, the city can cut costs that it would have been required to pay to book criminals in the county jail. He said it also ensures there are enough officers on a shift within the city limits, that would not otherwise be available if they had to drive out to the county jail to book criminals.