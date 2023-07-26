07_29_15_TRAIN_DERAILMENT_25.JPG

BEA AHBECK CASSON/NEWS-SENTINEL The scene where a Union Pacific locomotive derailed nearly 30 train cars near Kost Road in Galt Wednesday, July 29, 2015. About 29 cars were derailed and several were on their sides, with one train car wrapped around an oak tree next to the tracks. The train was carrying consumer goods such as canned food, wine, rice and hardware, said Francisco J. Castillo Jr., director of corporate and media relations for Union Pacific in California.

If a train crash caused multiple boxcars to derail in Lodi, first responders say the city could be impacted for at least three days.

And while a train derailment hasn’t happened in the area for six years, Lodi Fire Department is actively updating its emergency response procedures.