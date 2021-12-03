The sidewalks on Church and School streets between Lockeford Street and Lodi Avenue were filled with families, anxiously waiting to see tractors, classic cars and fire trucks adorned with Christmas lights for the first time in two years.
The Lodi Parade of Lights officially kicked off the city’s holiday season, with some 80 entries, including floats, vehicles and walking groups traversing through downtown.
Spectators lining the streets were excited to be able to come back out to watch the parade, the first since 2019.
“It feels great, because the kids get to get out and see it again,” Sam Fritz said. “The kids absolutely love it. It’s for them, right? It’s just great to be back out here and be around people and be social again, see the smiles on everybody’s faces and know that everyone is having a good time.”
Fritz said the family, especially his children, love when the Lodi Fire Department’s fire truck drives by, with Santa Claus standing on the roof and waving to the crowd.
His daughter Regan could only say that she enjoyed all the lights.
“I like sitting down and watching them,” she said.
Former Lodi Police Department Partner Jeannie Biscup has been to the parade 24 years, albeit as a city employee. Thursday was her very first time watching as a spectator.
“I’m excited,” she said. “I’m hoping to get caught up in the fun of it. It’s difficult when you’re working, trying to keep people from getting run over and things like that. So this will be the first time that I can just sit and enjoy and experience what it’s supposed to be like.”
Jackie Taylor has been to the parade every year, and although she is an adult, she enjoys the fire truck carrying Santa Claus as well, as she is a loyal spectator when the fire department travels through the neighborhoods.
“(I love) seeing the kids getting excited,” she said. “When the fire truck goes around town, they’ll have firefighters out on the street, and they’ll ask the parents the kids’ names. And Santa gets on the microphone and calls them by name. That’s very cool. So it kind of reinforces that they’ll see him at the parade, and then they’ll see him all the time.”
Prior to the parade, dozens of residents gathered in front of Lodi City Hall to see Hospice of San Joaquin turn on the Tree of Lights and celebrate the lives of loved ones who had passed.
The 80-foot tree outside City Hall was adorned with 1,544 lights, each representing someone who had passed away.
Becky Sanders, a member of the organization’s board of directors, said that having a dedicated remembrance tradition with a set date, time and place provides a structure for healthy grieving.
“The Tree of Life ceremony is a holiday custom for many families, and the entire family attends year after year,” she said. “Many families will purchase a light to honor their loved one, and visit the tree on their own. Whichever tradition a family chooses, it is a healthy remembrance, and we are grateful we can be there for you during your time of need.”
Dr. George Edd-Bennett, pastor at the First United Methodist Church, said in community there is always hope, and tradition has always used the pine tree as a symbol of hope.
“If you remember the Christmas carol ‘Oh Christmas Tree,’ or ‘O Tannenbaum,’ the pine tree is remembered for its branches that are lush and beautiful in the summer,” he said. “But when things are dark, it remains a source of hope, because it stays lush and beautiful, even in the dark times.”
Mayor Mark Chandler said the City of Lodi has experienced a lot of lights that have gone dark, whether it has been employees passing on, or committee and commission members.
He added that many of their families relied on Hospice of San Joaquin for care of those loved ones.
“My family has personally used hospice on several occasions, and it is a tremendous comfort to the patient and to the family. And (they provide) tremendous guidance,” he said. “I have a very dear friend who just devoted her ministry to elder care. I saw her at a reunion recently and I asked her when should a family engage in hospice. She said as soon as you see someone getting infirmed or failing. Don’t wait until it’s too late or things are dire. Get involved with hospice early so they can guide you to resources and be a tremendous benefit.”
Stockton resident Nadeja Steager helped the organization light the tree, and related the care her mother received through the organization.
In August of 2007, her mother underwent an unexpected and traumatic cancer surgery, but by the end of September she had been placed in hospice care.
The day before her mother passed, staff visited and painted her fingernails for the family.
“I think that it was just so wonderful that they were like an extension of our family, and that they stood in the gap and helped support us through that time, which is so very hard,” Steager said. “It’s so very hard to lose your mom. And I can’t tell you how comforting it is to be able to know that they are like an extended family, where you can sleep and you come back and you feel like your person is being taken care of.”