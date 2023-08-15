LODI — The Tokay High School Boosters Club will hold a fundraiser benefiting Laihainaluna High School during the varsity Tigers football game against Chavez High School at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.
Lahainalina High School was destroyed by the Maui wildfires last week, and Tokay High School cheerleaders will traverse the stadium Friday to hand out information about the fundraiser.
San Joaquin Historical Museum to hold docent class next month
LODI — Applications are now being accepted for the 2023-24 docent class at the San Joaquin County Historical Museum at Micke Grove Regional Park in Lodi. The first of 12 classes begins Sept. 18.
Taught by experienced docent graduates, those in the class can expect to learn about San Joaquin County’s history, the museum’s living history and educational programs, pioneer chores, and how to give guided tours of the museum’s 18-acre campus. Attendees also get hands-on experience in rope-making, blacksmithing, and corn-husk doll making.
Day 2 Day Diabetes Support group meeting
LODI — The Day 2 Day Diabetes Support Group-Lodi will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21 in Room 7 at the First Baptist Church, 267 N. Mills Ave.
Rose Castellanos, from Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital, will be the guest speaker. The topic will be “Heart Health — Know Your Numbers ... and the Links to Heart Attacks and Stroke.”
Friends, family and support persons are all invited to join this free event.
