LODI — The Tokay High School Boosters Club will hold a fundraiser benefiting Laihainaluna High School during the varsity Tigers football game against Chavez High School at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.

Lahainalina High School was destroyed by the Maui wildfires last week, and Tokay High School cheerleaders will traverse the stadium Friday to hand out information about the fundraiser.

