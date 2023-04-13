Winter of destruction: Lodi, region battered again, but San Joaquin County left off FEMA aid

Water from the Mokelumne River gushes through the Woodbridge Dam in January. EBMUD is releasing more water from upstream reservoirs to make room for a large snowpack as it begins to melt.

 Scott Howell/News-Sentinel

While other water agencies throughout Northern and Central California are concerned the state’s winter snowpack could result in devastating floods, East Bay Municipal Utilities District said there is no cause for alarm.

“There’s not a worry,” EBMUD spokeswoman Andrea Pook said. “But we have been releasing water quite significantly from Camanche (Reservoir) for months, and we’ll probably be doing that for months to come.”