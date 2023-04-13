While other water agencies throughout Northern and Central California are concerned the state’s winter snowpack could result in devastating floods, East Bay Municipal Utilities District said there is no cause for alarm.
“There’s not a worry,” EBMUD spokeswoman Andrea Pook said. “But we have been releasing water quite significantly from Camanche (Reservoir) for months, and we’ll probably be doing that for months to come.”
EBMUD manages the Camanche and Pardee reservoirs, both of which control the flow of the Mokelumne River.
On April 1, the Department of Water Resources conducted its fourth snow survey of the season at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada.
The manual survey recorded 126.5 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 54 inches, which DWR said is 221% of average for that location.
The snow water equivalent measures the amount of water contained in the snowpack and is a key component of the agency’s water supply forecast.
Its electronic readings from 130 snow sensors placed throughout California indicate the statewide snowpack’s snow water equivalent is 61.1 inches, or 237% of average as of April 3.
“This year’s severe storms and flooding is the latest example that California’s climate is becoming more extreme,” DWR Director Karla Nemeth said in an April 3 media statement.
“After the driest three years on record and devastating drought impacts to communities across the state, DWR has rapidly shifted to flood response and forecasting for the upcoming snowmelt,” she added. “We have provided flood assistance to many communities who just a few months ago were facing severe drought impacts.”
Pook said EBMUD has been consistently releasing 4,000 cubic feet of water per second, or 29.922 gallons, from Camanche Reservoir since the severe storms and atmospheric rivers began.
As of Wednesday, Camanche Reservoir was 65% full and Pardee Reservoir was 101% full, she said, adding EBMUD’s entire system is at 81% capacity.
“That’s great,” she said of Camanche’s capacity. “There is pretty significant space in Camanche because the releases have been mainly regular.”
The only concern EBMUD had with expected flooding, Pook said, was potential damage to the Mokelumne day-use area in Clements, which was closed on March 16.
Pook said the agency closes the day-use area when release flows exceed 1,000 cfs, and that it might remain closed for some time.
This year’s April 1 result from DWR’s statewide snow sensor network is higher than any other reading since the its was established in the mid-1980s, the agency said.
Before the network was established, the April 1, 1983 statewide summery reported the snowpack was 227% of average, and the April 1, 1952 summary reported the snnowpack was 237% of average.
“This year’s result will go down as one of the largest snowpack years on record in California,” said Sean de Guzman, DWR’s Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Unit manager. “While 1952’s snow course measurements showed a similar result, there were fewer snow courses at that time, making it difficult to compare to today’s results. Because additional snow courses were added over the years, it is difficult to compare results accurately across the decades with precision, but this year’s snowpack is definitely one of the biggest the state has seen since the 1950s.”
For California’s snow course measurements, only 1952, 1969 and 1983 recorded statewide results above 200% of the April 1 average, the agency said.
While snowpack reports are above average across the state this year, they actually vary considerably, depending on the region.
The Southern Sierra snowpack is currently 300% of its April 1 average, DWR said, and the Central Sierra is at 237% of its April 1 average.
However, the Northern Sierra region, where the state’s largest surface water reservoirs are located, is at 192% of its April 1 average.
While EBMUD releases 4,000 cfs into the Mokelumne River for an indefinite period of time, Lodians should not have to worry about this weekend’s Paddlefest at Lodi Lake.
The annual event, hosted by Headwaters Kayak, is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Headwaters co-owner Abigail Christensen told the News-Sentinel last month that paddlers will be asked to remain on the lake and not enter the river.
Tiffany Heyer, San Joaquin County Deputy Director of General Services-Emergency Operations, said the county has continued to prepare for possible flooding in several waterways.
The county’s Emergency Operations Center remains activated, with OES, local reclamation districts, fire and law enforcement agencies meeting on a regular basis to plan and address concerns as they arise, she said.
“This includes continued levee patrols, repairs to levees, planning for area evacuations, and outreach to residents to prepare for the potential of flooding,” she said. “The agencies are also monitoring the local waterways, releases from area reservoirs, and are in constant communication with state and federal partners to ensure the county is prepared.”
Heyer added that residents who live along waterways should have a go-bag that includes important documents, cash, medications, food, water, clothing, and pet supplies ready in the event of an evacuation.
Residents should also be prepared for a potential power outages by gathering flashlights and charging devices early, she said.
Visit www.sjready.org to sign up to receive emergency alerts from local officials and to learn more about evacuation planning in San Joaquin County.
“We’re doing what we need to do,” Pook said. “It’s been tough. We’ve not seen waterflow like this before, but we’re making sure we release enough water so we don’t put ourselves into a corner. We had a lot of rain and snow, and now that snow is coming down the mountain.”
