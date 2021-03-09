In August 2019, the Lodi Police Department Foundation began receiving donations for the abatement of abandoned and nuisance recreational vehicles parked on city streets.
Since that time, the department has removed and destroyed more than 30 recreational vehicles, Chief Sierra Brucia said.
“We always try to remove blight,” he said. “Whether they are inoperable, unusable or unregistered RVs, we try to remove them the best we can.”
To help step up those removal efforts, the Lodi City Council last week approved a resolution that authorizes the city to enter into a contract with Lodi Heavy Haul & Tow for three years.
It is the third tow service contracted to help the city remove the large abandoned vehicles from city streets.
Brucia said having multiple towing companies in the abatement program ensures that reported vehicles are moved as quickly as possible.
“When our officers request a tow for these vehicles, they have to respond within 20 or 25 minutes,” he said. “There are times when a company’s trucks are all outside that time frame, or they’re all on other calls. So it’s good to have our contractors on a rotation.”
And it isn’t a typical tow truck that removes RVs from the streets. The trucks that are tasked with moving these vehicles — which can weigh anywhere from 2,000 to 10,000 pounds — must be large and heavy enough to tow the RVs away, and Brucia said there are companies who do not have the trucks needed to do that.
Once the RVs are removed from the street, a tow company can store them in its yard for a period of time, and it must have someone to ultimately dispose of the vehicles, Brucia said.
Disposal includes dismantling the vehicle, then selling the parts to another party, he said.
The locations of these abandoned vehicles can be cyclic, Brucia said. At times, many RVs can be found by the Lodi branch of the California Department of Motor Vehicles on Pixley Parkway or along Beckman Road. Other times, they can be found on residential streets.
“For a long time we would find them all over the industrial area,” he said. “We’ve really put a concerted effort forth out in that particular area. The dilemma is determining if there’s any suitable place they can be. If not, we don’t want them in residential areas.”
Sometimes, not all the RVs reported to the department are abandoned. Brucia said there have been times officers respond to a location to find someone living in the vehicles.
That puts another dilemma before the department, he said, because in those instances, the RVs are usually owned by the occupants and officers cannot evict them.
Brucia said if someone is living in the RVs, the occupants typically state the vehicle is not up to DMV standards, or it’s unsafe to drive.
“Officers can offer them services, such as requesting assistance from someone who can come repair the vehicle so they occupants can get on their way,” he said. “Or they offer the occupants social services information, such as the Salvation Army or Hope Harbor.”
Abandoned RVs are not only a problem in Lodi. An Internet search for “abandoned recreational vehicles” retrieves media reports from cities such as Richmond, Va., Portland, Ore. and Seattle, Wash. over the last three years.
Brucia said the best way residents can fight blight in Lodi is to report it as soon as they see it.
“Always call our abandoned vehicle hotline,” he said. “We don’t have volunteers on a daily basis, and with COVID, it’s difficult to get to all the vehicles. But if you call, we will come out, and if we can remove the vehicles, we will.”
To report abandoned vehicles, call the department at 209-333-6727, and press 5.