The City of Lodi will extend its water system to Henderson School after Lodi Unified School District officials found 1,2,3-Trichloropropane had contaminated the school’s water well.
During Wednesday’s City Council meeting, the council authorized Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer to implement change orders to the district’s water meter program that would include the installation of a 1,200-foot long, 10-inch wide water main to the school site on Lower Sacramento Road.
Since the school is not located within city limits, the district needed approval from San Joaquin County and the Local Agency Formation Commission, which would allow the City of Lodi to install a water main line.
“The water in that area has a chemical called 1,2,3-Trichloropropan and they have been on bottled water for about two years now,” Schwabauer said.
1,2,3-Trichloropropane is commonly referred to as TCP and is a manmade chlorinated hydrocarbon that is found at industrial or hazardous waste sites. It has been used as a cleaning and degreasing solvent and also is associated with pesticide products.
The San Joaquin County Environmental Health Department found elevated levels of TCP, a known carcinogen, well above the allowed limit during a routine test on May 3, 2018.
The test results found that TCP levels were above the maximum contaminant level, at 0.000005 mg/L. A second confirmation sample was taken on June 26 that showed 0.000570 mg/L, approximately nine times the allowed level.
After the initial findings, a corrective action plan was issued by Quality Services Inc., the company that operates Henderson’s well, by providing bottled water and installing portable hand-washing stations outside restrooms.
In order to provide a long-term solution, the district approached the city to discuss extending the city’s water system to serve students and faculty at Henderson School.
City staff prepared improvement plans and requested a proposal from Knife River Construction, based in Stockton, to construct the water line as part of phase eight of the water meter program — a program implemented in 2004 by former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger that required all urban water providers install meters by 2025.
The estimated cost to construct the water pipeline is $270,000.
“Lodi Unified and the city both explored grant funds to pay for this extension to ensure Henderson school had safe water,” Schwabauer said. “Ultimately the district would have qualified for a grant but chose not to apply because it would have extended the timeframe of having the (water pipeline) installed to three years to comply with all the grant terms.”
By choosing to fund the project, the district ensured the TCP contamination issue could be resolved more immediately, according to Schwabauer.