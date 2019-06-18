Bumper boats are now available for guest use at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park.
The park has 10 electric bumper boats that operate in the Delta according to Tessa Wiles, director of marketing at Northgate Resorts.
The campground, which features RV sites, tent sites, and furnished luxury cabins, offers an impressive lineup of amenities, including a jumping pillow, a laser tag course, a miniature golf course, a beach, and a bark park. The park’s restaurant has also reopened under new management.
“We offer the bumper boats as a free amenity to guests that visit the park, ” said Wiles, who noted that this is only on a temporary basis. Once the water park is open there will be a fee to ride the bumper boats, she said.
The bumper boats were first available to guests over Memorial Day weekend, according to Paul Craft, general manager at Tower Park Resort.
“Kids under 14 years of age must ride with an adult who is 18 years or older,” Craft said.
Guests can bump in the boats in an enclosed space on the Delta that spans 100 feet in length and width.
All boaters are required to wear a life vest, which is provided by the park.
A lifeguard is available at the park, Craft said.
“We offer the bumper boats to people that aren’t staying at the park for $10,” Craft said.
Jellystone Park is in the process of opening its 40,000-square-foot water zone. It has finished all construction on the park and is awaiting permits from government agencies.
“We don’t have a known date for the water park’s opening, but we are hoping it will be soon,” Craft said.
According to Craft, obtaining permits for the bumper boats was easier due to the existing body of water through the Delta, versus constructing a water feature.
Although the water park is not open, the staff at Jellystone Park encourages guests to attend the park and try the new bumper boats as they prepare for upcoming theme weeks including a “Kids’ Revenge Week,” which is scheduled from June 24 to 30.
Revenge week is a kids-versus-parents competition that features a hula hoop contest, balloon knee races, a limbo contest and a throwing contest.
For more information about Jellystone Park in Lodi, including a complete schedule of the park’s activities and theme weeks, please visit https://towerparkresort.com.