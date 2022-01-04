First Lodi baby of 2022 is a boy weighing just under 8 pounds

Lodi’s first child of 2022 is a boy.
Emiliano Garcia Meza was born at 3:18 p.m. at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial on Saturday, Jan. 1. His mother was gifted a large basket of goodies worth about $300.
Meza weighed 7 pounds and 15 ounces at birth, and measured 19.5 inches.
At least two other New Year’s babies were born in San Joaquin County on Saturday:
• Damian Leal Cano was born at 12:40 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Stockton, to parents Alma Leal, 21, and Alvaro Cano, 20. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.
• Scarlett Molina was born at 11:32 a.m. at San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp, to parents Cindy Barrera, 31, and Jesus Molina, 33. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.
Stockton Record staff writer Angelaydet Rocha contributed to this report.