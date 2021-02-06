For the second time since the pandemic began, the large white triage tents in the Adventist Health emergency department parking lot were taken down on Friday.
Brooke McCollough, the hospital’s operations executive, said it was very exciting to see the tents come down, but stressed that the fight against COVID-19 is not over.
“We’re still fighting this pandemic,” she said. “But the numbers in the county are getting better over the last couple of days, and with vaccines available and people complying with wearing masks, we hope to see this trend continue.”
The tents were first erected in early April, then taken down in mid-May. But a summer surge in COVID-19 cases in early July forced hospital staff to put them back up.
Since that time, two different strike teams from the Department of Defense were deployed to the hospital to help combat two surges of the virus. The second team is still at the hospital, and will be leaving next week, McCollough said.
With added manpower through traveling nurses and emergency medical technicians allowed inside the facility to assist with patient care, along with new equipment, McCollough said staff was confident the tents were no longer needed for any future surges.
“It feels good for staff, having less patients with COVID to care for,” McCollough said. “I think it gives people a little bit of a reprieve, although we have other sick patients.”
The tents came down on Friday as San Joaquin County Emergency Medical Services reported 172 patients being treated for COVID-19 in seven hospitals. That is slightly lower than the 177 in hospitals when Gov. Gavin Newsom placed the state under a regional stay-at-home order due to low intensive care unit capacity across California in early December.
At Lodi Memorial there were 12 patients being treated for COVID-19, of which three were in the ICU. Lodi’s hospital numbers were some of the lowest in the county.
As of Friday, the county reported 63,619 total COVID-19 cases and 893 deaths. In Lodi, there have been 4,339 cases in the 95240 ZIP Code and 107 deaths, and 1,798 cases in the 95242 ZIP Code and 19 deaths.
The hospital is once again treating patients with all ailments, and McCollough urged the community not to be afraid to go to Lodi Memorial if they need care.
Although the tents came down, she also urged residents to continue following health and safety guidelines.
“Stay vigilant, and be safe during the Super Bowl,” she said. “Continue to wear your masks and be sure to wash your hands.”