Recent Lodi High grad wins the Beeler Award

Dylan O’Ryan, a 2018 Lodi High School graduate and a long-time volunteer for the City of Lodi’s Storm Drain Detectives’ Mokelumne River monitoring program, received the 2022 Frank R. Beeler Watershed Stewardship Award from the Lower Mokelumne River Watershed Stewardship Steering Committee last week.
The award recognizes O’Ryan’s volunteer contributions to water-quality monitoring program, as well as his work for the good of the Mokelumne River watershed.
While still in high school, O’Ryan and fellow students designed a stormwater BMP as part of a “Caring for Your Watershed” statewide competition.
The teens worked with Lodi Unified School District’s maintenance and operations division to install the device at Lodi High to help reduce stormwater pollution from entering the Mokelumne River from the campus.
O’Ryan has continued to demonstrate his passion for watershed protection by pursuing a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies at California State University, Sacramento, as well as by working for the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory as a student research assistant in the earth and environmental sciences area.
He has also been a role model and mentor for younger students as he continues to work several times a month with the Storm Drain Detectives monitoring program.
The Frank R. Beeler Watershed Stewardship Award is presented annually to acknowledge and recognize an individual or organization within the Lower Mokelumne River watershed who has shown outstanding leadership, responsibility, or activism in the promotion of sound and innovative natural resource stewardship practices that help sustain the environment and enhance productivity and profitability in the Mokelumne River watershed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.