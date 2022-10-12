Recent Lodi High grad wins the Beeler Award

Dylan O'Ryan

Dylan O’Ryan, a 2018 Lodi High School graduate and a long-time volunteer for the City of Lodi’s Storm Drain Detectives’ Mokelumne River monitoring program, received the 2022 Frank R. Beeler Watershed Stewardship Award from the Lower Mokelumne River Watershed Stewardship Steering Committee last week.

The award recognizes O’Ryan’s volunteer contributions to water-quality monitoring program, as well as his work for the good of the Mokelumne River watershed.