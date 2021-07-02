New schools supe takes the reins in San Joaquin County

STOCKTON — Dr. Troy A. Brown was officially sworn in as San Joaquin County Superintendent of Schools Thursday during a brief ceremony at the San Joaquin County Office of Education offices in Stockton.
A former coach, teacher, principal, and school district administrator, Brown became the 27th county superintendent of schools.
He takes over for James Mousalimas, who retired at the end of June after a 36-year career in education.
As new county superintendent, Brown said in a media statement that he plans to focus on providing opportunities for all students by offering innovative programs and supporting the school districts that serve more than 150,000 students and their families.
“Every student has a story,” he said. “It is our duty as educators to build strong relationships with our students and to do all that we can to ensure that our students have the opportunity to tell their stories and be prepared to continue their education, embark on rewarding careers and become engaged members of their communities.”
Brown said he also intends to focus on strengthening career technical education, providing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics — or STEM — programs to educate students and train teachers. In addition, he said he plans on making professional development and other resources available to school districts as they accelerate learning and increase social and emotional supports as they recover from the impacts of the pandemic.
Brown joined the SJCOE as associate superintendent of Student Programs and Services in 2018. Prior to that, he was the director of Student Services and Curriculum at Tracy Unified School District.
He has also served as principal of Merrill F. West High, as well as a teacher, coach and assistant principal at the district, which he first joined in 2003.
“I am absolutely certain that the SJCOE and public education in San Joaquin will continue to move forward under Dr. Brown’s leadership for many years to come,” Mousalimas said in Thursday’s media statement.
“I have had the pleasure of working alongside Troy at both the Tracy Unified School District and the SJCOE,” he added. “He is a service-centered, forward-thinking leader who is always focused on what is in the best interest of the students and families we serve.”
Mousalimas, first elected as county superintendent in 2014, announced his retirement at the SJCOE Board of Education meeting on Oct. 21 last fall. The board unanimously appointed Brown as his replacement during the same meeting. Brown has a doctorate in education, a master’s degree in educational administration, and a bachelor’s degree in English. He resides in Manteca with his wife Cindy with children Jacob, Nicole, Allie and Zackary.
“I look forward to continuing the culture of service fostered by Superintendent Mousalimas,” he said. “I am grateful for his guidance as a mentor and for his leadership, which has benefited so many in San Joaquin County.”