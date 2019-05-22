LODI — The first of five Dream Big park workshops for Hale Park will be held on Wednesday at the park at 209 E. Locust St. in Lodi at 1 p.m.
Hale Park is Lodi’s oldest park and one of its busiest.
The City of Lodi-Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services department is looking for community input at the workshops on what improvement or additions could be added to the park. Members of the community are invited to attend.
Through Proposition 68, $255 million has been allocated for local park acquisition, expansion and upgrades through a competitive grant program.
The parks department will develop some final concepts before submitting an application for funding with potential funding of up to $8.5 million per project.
For more information check out the parks department Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LodiParks
— Oula Miqbel
Taco Truck Cook-Off fundraiser to be June 8
LODI — The Lodi Arts Commission will host its annual Taco Truck Cook-Off fundraiser at Hale Park at 209 E. Locust St. in Lodi on June 8 from noon to 3 p.m.
The event is a free family event celebrating the culinary arts with a Taco Truck Cook-Off.
People who attend are encouraged to taste and vote for the truck with the best tacos.
There will be a beer garden, flavored lemonades and a churro truck.
The cook-off will also include Aztec Folklorico dancers, mariachis, a free Children's Art Booth, and a Frida Kahlo Look A Like Contest.
The Frida Kahlo Look A Like Contest will begin at 2 p.m. Contestants must register at the information booth. The contest will offer two categories one for children and another for adults.
Both contest winners will receive cash prizes up to $100.
For more information visit the Lodi Arts Commission Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Lodi-Arts-Commission.
— Oula Miqbel