Deadheads from across the state gathered at Stonum Vineyards in Lodi last weekend for the first annual event celebrating the life of Jerry Garcia.
Winery owner Francesca Stonum said about 200 people attended the “Daze Between: A Musical Celebration of Jerry Garcia” on Saturday, which not only featured a day full of music, but the opportunity to donate to the Uplift All Foundation, a local non-profit organization that helps the homeless get back on their feet.
The day kicked off with the debut of Jerry Grassia, a bluegrass band crated by Valley Roots frontman Josh Edwards that pays tribute to Garcia’s bluegrass roots.
Edwards and his wife Nicole created the Daze Between event with the Stonum family, the former being long-time fans of the San Francisco Bay Area-based rock band that fused elements of folk, country, jazz and blues.
The Valley Roots also performed, along with Dead tribute band Heart of Town Band.
Stonum said the enthusiastic crowd got more than their fill of Grateful Dead favorites, as they were treated to a special performance by Man Smart, Woman Smarter, another Dead tribute band whose members invited their daughters and women from the crowd on stage.
In addition, there was a communal drum circle that allowed musicians of all levels in the crowd to jam with the bands in an extended drum circle piece.
Festival attendees could shop around their very own Shakedown Street — named for another Dead tune and a nod to the tailgating tradition of Grateful Dead concerts — where more than 15 local vendors sold art, clothing, handmade goods and Deadhead memorabilia.
“Many donated their time and talents to support the fundraiser,” Stonum said. “Nicole also made it a goal to make the event kid-friendly, helping parents to enjoy the winery and music with a dedicated activities area for children.”
Uplift All Foundation brought a laundry van to the festival to showcase how its Loads of Hope provides free laundry services to those in need.
More than $1,000 in ticket sales to the event raised funds for the nonprofit organization. Stonum said.
Taking its name from “Daze Between,” one of the last songs The Grateful Dead performed in the 1990s, the festival is a nationwide celebration of Garcia’s life.
The festival typically takes place Aug. 1-9, commemorating his birthday of Aug. 1, 1942, and his death on Aug. 9, 1945. The nine days between his birth and death are considered by Deadheads as “The Days Between.”
Festivals around the country can last for one single day or the entire nine.
“It is our goal to work more and more to facilitate community driven events that will give back in our little way,” Stonum said. “The Stonum family and Daze organizers Josh and Nicole Edwards hope to make Daze Between an annual event. We have already received feedback from attendees that they would like to see this become an annual tradition.”
