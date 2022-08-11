Deadheads from across the state gathered at Stonum Vineyards in Lodi last weekend for the first annual event celebrating the life of Jerry Garcia.

Winery owner Francesca Stonum said about 200 people attended the “Daze Between: A Musical Celebration of Jerry Garcia” on Saturday, which not only featured a day full of music, but the opportunity to donate to the Uplift All Foundation, a local non-profit organization that helps the homeless get back on their feet.