At 82, Lodi’s Fritz Grupe a dynamo of ideas and energy

Friends and family say Greenlaw “Fritz” Grupe is many things.
He’s the wunderkind developer who created lakefront communities in Stockton when he was still in his 20s.
The country boy who grew up to control an agricultural empire that now includes cattle, grapes, cherries, olives, nuts and more.
The avid outdoorsman whose hunting buddies included cowboy icon Roy Rogers.
He is a former world-class competitor in equestrian events.
A philanthropist whose family has worked steadily to improve public education and ease generational poverty.
And Grupe is a devoted family man, a man of deep faith, and man who enjoys many enduring friendships.
“I call him ‘A Man For All Seasons,’” said his friend, Dino Cortopassi.
Grupe lives on a 1,300-acre ranch west of Lodi, Shady Oaks, that includes several family homes as well as vineyards and orchards.
At 82, he remains a dynamo of energy and ideas.
Grupe has recounted his extraordinary life in a memoir, “Enjoy The Ride — Timeless Principles for Building a Successful Business and Family.”
The book tells a quintessential American success story, sharing lessons learned about creating family and financial success.
It is also an unusually honest book.
For while Fritz Grupe has had many triumphs, there have been many tests as well.
A farmboy with a special spark
The cover of his memoir features a black and white photo of an 8-year-old Fritz Grupe riding bareback on his horse, Babe. The family dog, Buster, is trotting alongside.
The image reveals qualities that would define Grupe’s life: The boy appears happy and confident, his posture erect, looking directly at the camera, moving forward.
The photo was taken at the family ranch near Bellota, not far from Linden, where Grupe grew up. The ranch included a lake, and he grew to love swimming, fishing and water skiing.
He balanced school and farm chores with business pursuits not typical of a lad so young; at 9, he began selling eggs to his family and neighbors. Along with the egg sales, he embraced detail and discipline. His father, also named Greenlaw, suggested his son keep records of his egg production, profits and losses, and even tally broken eggs. Without quarrel, young Grupe kept the records. He later leveraged the money from egg sales to buy cattle.
He studied at a tiny schoolhouse in Bellota, then attended Linden High, where he played football, both offense and defense, and ran track. He would later play football at UC Davis.
In Grupe’s retelling, it was an idyllic youth. He was loved and nourished by his parents, enjoyed the freedom to ride and swim and roam, and had the chance to make his own money.
According to Cortopassi, Grupe’s grit, his sheer drive, came mainly from his father, a real estate investor and farmer of German stock.
Grupe’s ability to connect with people came from his mother, Ann, who was of Irish descent.
“His parents were opposites. His dad was smart and he could be tough. He didn’t cut much slack,” Cortapassi said. “Fritz’s mother was such a delight. She was outgoing and charming. She was always encouraging.
“Fritz got his best qualities from his parents.”
Seeing promise in dust and dirt
It was a wind-blown expanse of peat on the northwest edge of Stockton, good for farming and little else.
But Grupe, at 28, saw something in the 750-acre parcel no one else did: A community.
His vision for what became Lincoln Village West was audacious — a big bet on a project that had never been tested before.
Grupe was young, raw, ambitious, willing to toss the dice. He’d graduated from UC Berkeley (transferring there from UC Davis to enter a new real estate program) then returned to Stockton. He’d married Phyliss, whom he had met at Davis, and they were starting their family.
Grupe had sold real estate with good success. He had even built some houses and a small shopping center.
None of that approached the scale of what he was now taking on.
The wind-blown plain was prone to flooding and composed of loose, organic soil. It was zoned strictly for farming. Grupe, with the help of his dad, had the chance to acquire the property from the original owners.
Grupe brought in soil specialists who revealed that, below that shifting peat lay a deep layer of clay.
That clay and peat, mixed just right, would provide levees to protect from flooding. It might also provide a firm base for the hundreds of homes Grupe envisioned.
A centerpiece, Grupe proposed, would be a lake, not unlike the one he’d enjoyed as a youth in Bellota.
The lake would provide waterfront living in a style never before offered in the region. There was a plus: digging it out would provide more clay for the levees and foundations.
There had to be money, though, big money — at least $75 million — to mix all that soil, build all those roads and streets, and create the 4,000 homes and the shopping center Grupe saw so clearly in his mind’s eye.
He convinced Stockton city officials to back bonds to build and infrastructure. He persuaded bankers to lend the money to build the homes, a blend of waterfront showplaces and more affordable condos and apartments, along with the retail center.
Over 12 years, Grupe’s vision was realized. The big bet paid off handsomely. Grupe’s finances were building. Moreover, he was earning a reputation as a developer who could deliver the goods, who could pull together people and resources with a relentless sense of purpose — and a strong dash of creativity.
Lincoln Village West set a template of sorts for Grupe’s developments. When possible, there would be water features, public art and lush landscaping.
“If Fritz couldn’t build something beautiful, he wouldn’t build it,” said Ron Addington, a retired Grupe executive and former CEO of The Business Council.
Grupe himself says aesthetics and profits can — and should — coexist.
“People may not immediately notice the art or the wider sidewalks, or the fact that the utilities are underground. They may not see that the street lamps are custom-made,” he said. “But people like it. They feel it. It’s different, and in a good way.”
A mistake brings closeness
He had forgotten the plugs, and now there was a crisis.
Grupe is not one to cover up his mistakes or challenges, preferring to view them as learning experiences. The episode in 1983, off the coast of Aptos, is one example he describes in his book.
Grupe and one of his two daughters, Michelle, and one of her friends, Susie, decided to go sailing in a catamaran Grupe had recently bought. (The Grupes have four children: Mark, Sandy, Michelle and Bonner.)
He’d been warned: Take the plugs out after you sail to drain any water from the pontoons, but make sure you put them back in.
He hadn’t.
A mile from the shore, the boat hit a swell and flipped over. With the plugs out, the pontoons were taking on water.
Grupe admitted to the girls he’d made the mistake.
Together, they had a decision: Stay with the submerged boat or swim for shore. They decided, at least for a time, to stay with the boat. After an hour, seeing no help coming, the situation was grim.
They had wetsuits and life jackets, but the water was cold, the distance formidable.
Together, they said a prayer and pushed away from the boat. They stayed close, encouraged one another, and kept swimming. About 200 yards for shore, help arrived.
Grupe and the girls were unharmed, and the Coast Guard recovered the boat.
It was a frightening incident, Grupe said, but also enriching.
“I know Michelle saw her dad as quite human that day; I’d made the mistake and admitted it. That brought us closer,” he recalled. “We trusted each other. We stayed positive and resilient. That’s how we made it through.
“And I never forgot those plugs again.”
A rancher and ‘country boy’
Grupe’s success with Lincoln Village West was a propellant. He built more lake-centric communities, including Lakeshore Village in Lodi, just south of Kettleman Lane. He ventured out of California, building in Arizona, Nevada, Oklahoma, Georgia.
He started a real estate sales company. He built apartments and condos, shopping centers and storage units.
He sold many of the projects, but kept others. In succeeding decades, the revenue stream from his rentals would provide a critical financial cushion. It also allowed him to buy a 2,000 acre ranch near Mariposa, close to Yosemite. He continues to raise cattle there and enjoy two of his passions, hunting and fishing.
Grupe has thrived in real estate, but his first love is farming. Ag provides diversity of income, one of his principles of financial success. Last year, Grupe farming interests produced 500,00 cases of wine, a million pounds of walnuts, and 500,000 pounds of beef.
At the ranch west of Lodi, Grupe’s favorite space is his office. It offers a splendid view of a lake on the property and reflects his love of the outdoors, with a burnished log cabin motif reminiscent of the TV series “Bonanza.”
In a gun rack behind his desk sits the very first shotgun he owned as a youth. He is an avid dove hunter, and holds an annual hunt at his Mariposa ranch. The guests have included Roy Rogers, the Western actor and singer. Rogers and his wife, Dale Evans, performed at one of the Grupes’ Country Fair fundraisers. (Rogers asked that their fee be donated to charity.) Grupe and Rogers hit it off, and Rogers visited the Grupe ranch many times.
On an opposite wall in Grupe’s rustic office is the replica of a massive Rainbow trout he reeled in while fly fishing at a ranch in Oregon he owned with Cortopassi.
One of Grupe’s oldest and closest friends, Cortapassi met Grupe when both were students at Davis.
Through the years, they’ve hunted and fished, traveled together, and partnered on several business projects.
Before launching a venture, Grupe seeks out feedback from a circle of friends, including Cortapossi.
“He likes to get as many points of view as possible,” Cortapassi said. “He tends to have a thoughtful style, but there is no doubt — he’s the one who makes the final decision.”
The two have much in common, including age; they are both 82. Cortapossi is exactly one month older than Grupe, though.
“We like to razz each other. On my birthday, he calls me every year and gives me heck about how much older I am.”
Turning obstacles to opportunities
Grupe is very open about the fact that he is dyslexic, which complicates his ability to read and write.
“I used to put out memos or write something on a flip chart and people would just chuckle at my spelling,” he said.
Like other challenges, though, he’s dealt with it. He reads carefully and sometimes repeatedly to insure his comprehension. He is a patient and active listener.
When he needs something edited he turns to his staff or to his wife, Phyliss, who has strong verbal abilities and was instrumental in creating his memoir.
He is also honest about being accident-prone. As a child he picked up sharp glass and two fingers were severed, though amazingly, they were saved. He broke his nose playing football, suffered knee and shoulder injuries while skiing, and fell while on a dance floor and broke his wrist. While preparing for the Equestrian World Games in France, he was thrown from his carriage, struck a pole, and suffered a collapsed lung and eight broken ribs.
He is undaunted. He views each incident as a learning experience, a chance to bring positive energy to a difficult situation.
He has viewed himself as lucky, as each incident could have been far worse, or in the case of the carriage accident, fatal.
He has brought the same unflagging optimism, and sense of adaptability, to his business setbacks.
In 1978, Stockton officials adopted a moratorium on building north of the Calaveras River.
Grupe had deep connections and resources in Stockton. He refused to play the victim. He sought out opportunities beyond Stockton, from Foster City in the Bay Area to Stuart, Florida.
His company adapted, expanded and prospered.
“Fritz is not afraid to change course,” said Jewl Muela, his personal assistant. “His business is constantly adapting, like a chameleon.”
When the savings and loan crisis struck in the ‘80s, Grupe’s main money source, American Savings and Loan, was ultimately shut down by federal regulators. Grupe’s $500 million loan commitment vaporized with 10,000 housing units under construction.
His losses were $20 million a year for three years straight. Grupe’s empire was on the brink.
He refused to be paralyzed. He scrambled, sold off some assets, including many of the storage units, laid off employees, scraped together new credit, and tapped his own reserves.
Grupe’s core businesses survived.
Another test came when the recession struck in 2006. Housing prices plummeted in Stockton and across the country. Grupe’s assorted real estate holdings lost $60 million in value.
But he and his team found an opportunity: They launched Fresh Start, a rent-to-own program for those who had lost their homes through foreclosure and suffered credit problems as a result. Grupe also began buying while others were selling, using his diverse streams of income to acquire thousands of properties at discount prices.
Those moves, over time, proved immensely profitable. As Grupe shares in his book, having varied assets, and ample reserves, helped him survive tough times. So did his strong Christian faith and the support of his family, which is tight-knit.
Helping schools, easing poverty
Grupe’s success has enabled his family to give back. Their Country Fair events have raised more than $5 million for various nonprofits. The San Joaquin A+ program, which Grupe helped found, has worked to strengthen educational achievement and create job skills since 1997. The family is deeply involved in the Community Partnership for Famiies, aimed at reducing poverty in the county. Meredith Baker, Grupe’s granddaughter, serves as executive director of the organization. It provides a spectrum of help, ranging from free fresh produce to tax assistance and helping people navigate social and medical services.
In the current political and economic climate, Grupe sees his family’s efforts in these areas as being more important than ever.
“Helping the less fortunate has been on everyone’s mind recently … there has been an awakening to problems we were aware of but haven’t dealt with adequately,” he said. “That includes providing more educational opportunities, because without an education, it is so hard to make a living wage.”
He is pushing to find affordable housing options for working families and the homeless. He’s consulted with Gov. Gavin Newsom on ways to streamline how homes are built. His company is investing in manufactured housing, which is more affordable and quicker to build. In light of the pandemic, he’s exploring ways to incorporate work spaces into new housing.
A cup of tea and push-ups
It is a mild summer morning at Shady Oaks, and a soft breeze is lilting across the lake. Grupe is sitting on the patio just outside his office, talking about his book and life.
He’s finished his morning cup of Earl Grey decaffeinated tea.
He’s also finished the 70 pushups and 70 sit-ups he does each morning. Later, with Phyliss, he will walk around the five-acre lake at least once, maybe twice. He will play golf at the Woodbridge Country Club three times during the week. Exercise, he said, is essential to his well-being.
“Do I like doing all those push-ups and sit-ups. No, no way. But it makes me feel better, so it’s worth it.”
Grupe loves to be on the move, and he is a deceptively fierce competitor. In his early 60s, he took up the equestrian sport of combined driving and ultimately became a national champion.
In part because of his intense exercise, he has no dietary restrictions.
“I eat what I want. I love beef. It’s all about moderation,” he said.
He is a trim 165 pounds, less than when he played fullback and defensive guard for Linden High School. Grupe is nothing if not disciplined.
And has no plans to retire.
“If you are in the middle of a crossword puzzle, do you stop just because you turn 80?,” he said.
He works from his home office with the help of Muela, his assistant. He is happy to meet with people who seek advice on starting a business.
“He’ll spend time with perfect strangers if he thinks they sincerely want to learn,” she said. “He’s a gifted teacher.”
He is helping guide University Park, a multi-use community in central Stockton that includes the Stockton campus of Stanislaus State University. His company has two projects in Lodi: The Vine, with 57 homes on Taylor Road near Lowe’s, and Harvest Crossing, with 42 homes, on Turner Road across from Wine and Roses.
He has stepped back from daily operations. He relishes his time with Phyliss, their four children, 20 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. For Grupe, the simple pleasures, and fundamental values, have always counted.
Earlier in the week, he said, Phyliss and one of their grandchildren picked ripe apricots from the orchard a few steps from their home.
They made cobbler together, then shared the treat, fresh from the oven, with Grupe.
“I tell you,” he said, with a smile. “It just doesn’t get much better than that.”