STOCKTON — Two gang members were found guilty last week in a 2018 murder near Downtown Lodi, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office announced.
A San Joaquin County jury found 23-year-old Andres Hernandez and 21-year-old Andrew Collazo guilty of homicide, attempted murder, and assault with a firearm.
“We must keep our communities safe from street gang violence,” District Attorney Ron Freitas said in a media statement. “My administration is committed to holding violators of the law accountable,” he said. “I want to thank the Lodi Police Department for their diligent investigation and Deputy District Attorney Stacie Derman for ensuring justice for the victims.”
On May 15, 2018, Lodi Police Department officers responded to the report of gunshots in the area of Lockeford and Sacramento streets at about 10 p.m.
Upon arrival, Officers rendered medical aid to 23-year-old Rodrigo Ignacio, on scene, however, Ignacio succumbed to his wounds.
Two other victims were also targeted in the attack, one of whom, a 20-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
According to News-Sentinel archives, officers heard gunshots in the area, and determined the shooting had taken place at a residence on the 400 block of North Sacramento Street.
Lodi police detectives located Hernandez on the 300 block of East Locust Street the following November, and Collazo had already been in custody at San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall, according to News-Sentinel archives.
Hernandez and Collazo will appear before Judge Charlotte Orcutt on Jan. 30 for further proceedings, the District Attorney’s Office said.
On Jan. 7 at about 8:22 p.m., detectives with the Lodi Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit were on the 300 block of East Elm Street when they observed a group of subjects known to be involved with gangs, police said.
Detectives attempted to contact the subjects, and one of them fled.
After a brief foot pursuit, a 17-year-old boy was detained, and was found to be in possession of a loaded, serialized polymer 80 handgun, police said.
The teen was arrested on suspicion of multiple weapons violations, resisting or obstructing an officer, and gang charges, and booked into San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.