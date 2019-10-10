LODI — Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Urgent Care will begin new hours of operation on Oct. 21.
The clinic is located at 1235 W. Vine St., Suite 20, in Lodi and will be open from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.
The urgent care is open daily to treat minor illnesses and injuries and offers a fast, flexible service for ailments that require timely attention but may not be serious enough for the emergency room.
Appointments are not necessary and walk-ins are welcome.
For more information, visit www.lodimemorial
urgentcare.org or call 209-339-7600.
— Oula Miqbel
Galt man arrested for firearm violation
GALT — On Oct. 7 at 7:45 p.m., Galt Police Department officers responded to a family disturbance in the 400 block of 2nd St.
Upon arrival, officers determined one of the subjects involved had left the scene. Officers searched the area and made contact with 34-year-old Mario Taylor, who was found to have a loaded firearm in his waistband, police said.
Taylor was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, and a parole hold, police said.
He was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail.
— Wes Bowers
Pacific’s homecoming weekend starts Friday
STOCKTON — University of the Pacific’s annual homecoming weekend celebration will begin Friday, from 3 to 8 p.m. and extend to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Alex and Jeri Vereschagin Alumni House, 1022 Dave Brubeck Way, Stockton.
The weekend will feature popular signature events including alumni reunions and wine tasting, family activities and student events.
The annual Tiger Rally: United We Roar (a combined event will include Lip Sync and Midnight Mania), Taste of Pacific along with a host of other events in between for families and students.
This year’s homecoming concert will feature Kiana Ledé, an American singer, songwriter, actress and pianist based in Los Angeles.
Ledé starred as Zoe Vaughn on the second season of MTV’s horror series, “Scream,” and currently stars as Veronica Washington on Netflix’s “All About the Washingtons.”
Lede will be joined on stage with talented artists enrolled at University of the Pacific.
To learn about the homecoming day activities visit www.pacific.edu/campus-life/activities-and-programs/homecoming/schedule.html.
— Oula Miqbel
CORRECTION
The In-Zane Project’s Haunted House is held every other year, not annually. This information was incorrect in an article in Lodi Living on Saturday. The Haunted House, which is open this year, will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. each Friday and Saturday through Oct. 26 at 2420 E. Collier Road, Acampo.