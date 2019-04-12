LODI — Lodi police officers were called to a business on the 600 block of West Kettleman Lane at approximately 10 a.m. Thursday where a man was reportedly exposing himself.
“Apparently he was masturbating in some bushes,” said Lodi Police Lt. Fernando Martinez.
Officers arrested 31-year-old Naveed Ali on suspicion of indecent exposure.
— John Bays
DUI, driver’s license check planned for Saturday
LODI — DUI and driver’s license checkpoint is planned for Saturday at an undisclosed location within the Lodi city limits between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m.
DUI checkpoint locations are based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests.
Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with officers checking drivers for proper licensing.
The Lodi Police Department reminds drivers that DUI charges include prescription drugs, particularly those with driving or operating machinery warnings on the label.
Marijuana can also be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs, and can result in a DUI arrest.
— Oula Miqbel
Easter Egg Hunt returns to Micke Grove Park
LODI — The Micke Grove Easter Egg Hunt, hosted by San Joaquin County Parks and Recreation, will be held at the park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The hunt is free for children 10 and younger. Two hunts split by age will feature 20,000 eggs filled with candy, toys and a few Golden Tickets, which can be redeemed for passes to the Micke Grove Zoo, Stockton Heat tickets and Easter baskets.
The event will also feature crafts, face painting, bounce houses, music, food trucks and the Easter Bunny.
Parking is $6. The park is at 11793 N. Micke Grove Road, Lodi. For more information, call 209-953-8800 or visit www.sjparks.com.
— Kyla Cathey
University of the Pacific to hold Green Fashion Show
STOCKTON — Paris clothing designers and international runway models have nothing on the sustainable fashion sense of the participants of the ninth annual Green Fashion Show.
The event will showcase fashion pieces created using sustainable materials, outfits created through upcycling and more. Pieces are made of organic or local textiles, natural materials like plants and plant matter, upcycled thrift store finds and garbage.
The show will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. today at Grace Covell Hall, University of the Pacific, 3601 Pacific Ave., Stockton. For more information, visit www.pacific.edu.
— Special to the News-Sentinel
Lodi Public Library to host community rock painting
LODI — The Lodi Public Library to host Lodi Rocks! Community Kindness Rock Garden Project, community rock painting on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lodi Public Library at 201 W. Locust St. in Lodi.
Rocks, paint and other supplies will be available.
For more information email kindnessrockslodi @gmail.com with any questions.
— Oula Miqbel