Delectable treats abound at Lodi Grape Festival

There's plenty to love at the Grape Festival — the rides, the Midway, the history and the wine — but let's be real. One of the best parts of any fair is the food.
From sweet treats like cotton candy, funnel cakes and shaved ice, to fried delicacies like corn dogs and cheese curds, the festival has it all. Guests searching for a more substantial meal can enjoy pizza, barbecue, and Mexican and Asian entrees.
Just be careful to plan your day so there's some time to digest between meals and the rides. Here's what the festival is serving up this year:
• A Moveable Feast: Sandwiches made with delicious steak, chicken or shrimp; garlic fries.
• Butler Pizza & Butler Shaved Ice: Pizza by the slice and cold, sweet shaved ice in plenty of flavors.
• California Ice Cream Co.: Dipped cones, ice cream, frozen bananas and other cool treats.
• Capitol Concessions: The classics — corn dogs, cheese on a stick, and deep-fried veggies.
• Giant Ice Cream Cone: Sugary sweet ice cream in waffle cones, dipped cones and more.
• Funnel Cake Express: What's a festival without funnel cake?
• Mestmaker Enterprises: Barbecue beef and chicken, tri-tip sandwiches, cheese curds, corn on the cob, hamburgers, chili cheese fries and nachos, chicken strips, sausage sandwiches and more.
• Needham Concessions: Cool off with lemonade, frozen lemonade, shaved ice, Dole whip, or frozen bananas.
• Original Soft Taco: Spice things up with soft tacos, burritos, tostadas, enchiladas, nachos and more.
• Oriental Food Concessions: Fill up on orange chicken, sweet and sour chicken, barbecue skewers, beef broccoli, chow mein and egg rolls.
• Red & White Concessions: Satisfy your sweet tooth with cotton candy, licorice and pink popcorn, or go savory with corn dogs, hot dogs or chili dogs.
• Salty Sweet Kettle Corn: Exactly what it says on the label — sweet popped corn and drinks.
• Space Age Concessions: Indulge a little with sandwiches, fries, corn dogs, hot dogs and more.
• Starz Cupcakes: Enjoy a sweet dessert or a cool drink.
• Stroud Enterprises: More festival favorites, including monster dogs, corn dogs, cotton candy, caramel and candy apples, licorice and more.
• Taco Fiesta Catering: Snack on soft tacos, burritos, nachos or quesadillas.
• Toucan/Suck it Up Concessions: Grab some hot cocoa and a funnel cake.
• The Tapatias: Sweet treats with a healthier twist — aguas frescas and Mexican fruit cups.
