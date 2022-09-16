Delectable treats abound at Lodi Grape Festival

Olivette Witte enjoys a chocolate-covered banana at the Lodi Grape Festival.

 NEWS-SENTINEL FILE PHOTOGRAPH

There's plenty to love at the Grape Festival — the rides, the Midway, the history and the wine — but let's be real. One of the best parts of any fair is the food.

From sweet treats like cotton candy, funnel cakes and shaved ice, to fried delicacies like corn dogs and cheese curds, the festival has it all. Guests searching for a more substantial meal can enjoy pizza, barbecue, and Mexican and Asian entrees.