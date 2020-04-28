LODI — While residents may continue visiting Lodi Lake and other city parks, city officials are asking them to continue observing social distancing rules, especially not gathering in large groups and keeping at least six feet away from anyone not in their immediate household.
Even as San Joaquin County eases some restrictions, it’s important for area residents to take precautions to protect themselves and others from the novel coronavirus, city spokesman Jeff Hood said.
“The county is still seeing approximately 20 new cases every day,” he said. “We are seeing additional evidence that the virus is active and lethal in our community.”
Residents can visit Lodi parks for essential business like daily walks, but park amenities such as playgrounds remain closed, and gatherings are still banned under the San Joaquin County stay-at-home order.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that Americans should limit close contact with anyone outside their household in both indoor and outdoor spaces. People are also encouraged to wear masks in any situation where physical distance will be difficult to maintain.
“Since people can spread the virus before they know they are sick, it is important to stay away from others when possible, even if you have no symptoms,” the CDC writes.
For more information, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov or covid19.ca.gov.
— K. Cathey
Area teens invited to virtual open mic
LODI — Sayla Music Academy is hosting a Student Zoom Open Mic for area teens on Friday evening. The first 20 participants younger than 18 will be given a slot and about 7 minutes to perform.
Participants are asked to stick to music only. Teens will be screened by Sayla Music Academy staff before they’re given information to join the Zoom-based event, for the safety of all participants. Teens do not have to be students at the school to sign up.
To request a performance slot, email info@saylamusicacademy.com.
— K. Cathey
Changing Faces Theater Company postpones gala
LODI — Due to the ongoing stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Changing Faces Theater Company is once again rescheduling its fundraiser gala and two additional performances of “In Lieu of Flowers, Send Wine.”
“For those who have already purchased their tickets, you are welcome to a refund, but as a nonprofit, we are hoping for your continued support during this challenging time,” Changing Faces founder Mike Bartram wrote in an email. “We WILL stage this production eventually, and we WILL open our doors to everyone at that time.”
The tentative new dates will be June 13 for the gala, and June 12 and 14 for additional performances.
For more information, visit www.changingfacestheater.org. To purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com.
— K. Cathey
Highway 12 weekend closure to be shorter
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The California Department of Transportation has reduced this weekend’s planned 55-hour full closure on Highway 12 between Highway 160 and Interstate 5 to a 36-hour closure.
The highway will be closed at 6 a.m. Saturday and will be reopened at 6 p.m. Sunday for repair work on the Mokelumne River Bridge located at the Sacramento County line.
— Wes Bowers
Amazon offers free classes to students
SEATTLE — Amazon Future Engineer is a four-part childhood-to-career program that introduces tweens and teens to a variety of computer science fields and disciplines.
Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Amazon is opening up a number of courses within the program for free to youths around the United States.
“We know that right now schools in Stockton and the Central Valley are experiencing disruption during this pandemic and we want to help,” the company said in a press release.
Geared toward middle and high schoolers, Amazon Future Engineers is offering EarSketch, which uses music to teach coding, as well as Advanced Placement computer science courses. And younger students from second grade up can also explore a virtual robotics program.
For more information, visit www.amazonfutureengineer.com/free-courses.
— K. Cathey