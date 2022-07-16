LODI — The City of Lodi’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services announced Friday that the Hutchins Street Square Pool will reopen Monday, and aquatic programs will be reinstated.
Programs include lap swim, water fitness, open swim and swimming lessons.
For more information, visit www.lodi.gov/364/ Aquatics.
— Wes Bowers
Mosquito spraying this weekend
SAN JAOQUIN COUNTY — The San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District will conduct aerial spraying between 8:45 and 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 or Sunday, July 17 in the Delta area that includes portions of the Shima, Rindge, Wright, Brack and Terminous tracts, as well as Lower Roberts and Staten islands.
The district will also conduct ground spraying July 18 or 19 between 4:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. in the Morada area between Hildreth Lane in the north, Foppiano Lane in the south, Ashley Lane in the east and Alhambra Avenue in the west.
A portion of Brack Tract will also be sprayed at that time. For more information, or to view maps of the spray areas, visit www.sjmosquito.org.
— Wes Bowers
