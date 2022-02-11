While the state’s latest indoor mask mandate will end Feb. 15, the requirement will not be applied to certain settings such as schools, district offices and healthcare facilities.
Lodi Unified School District superintendent Cathy Nichols-Washer issued a notification to parents Thursday clarifying that masks will still be required for all individuals on district properties, regardless of vaccination status.
“At this point, (California Department of Public Health) has not changed their school guidance,” she said. “Current school masking requirements remain in effect and will continue until CDPH makes a change related to schools.”
District spokeswoman Chelsea Vongehr said several parents inquired about masking guidance on the Lodi Unified Instagram page this week. The inquiries prompted the district to issue a clarifying statement, she said.
On Dec. 14, the CDPH announced that all residents, regardless of vaccination status, must wear masks indoors in an attempt to curb the spread of the new omicron variant.
The mandate was initially slated to end Jan. 15, but because the variant continued to spread throughout the state, health officials extended guidance until Feb. 15.
However, the mandate will only be lifted for vaccinated individuals, but does not apply to school districts, healthcare facilities, public transit, adult and senior care facilities, places of worship, state and local correctional facilities, homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling centers.
Unvaccinated residents across the state will still be required to wear masks indoors in all settings. San Joaquin County Health officials told KCRA Wednesday that it will return to its previous indoor mask recommendation when the state’s mandate ends.
That recommendation “strongly encouraged” vaccinated individuals to continue wearing masks indoors to slow further spread of COVID-19.
During a press conference earlier this week, Newsom said he wasn’t ready to discuss whether K-12 students could stop wearing masks next week. But, he said details could be released as early as Monday.
“We know this can be confusing,” Washer said in her notification. “We appreciate your patience and understanding. We will continue to provide you with updates on any changes to face covering requirements.”