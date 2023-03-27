The Woman’s Club of Lodi was hoping to celebrate its clubhouse’s 100th birthday on April 1, but disaster struck early Monday morning, forcing its cancellation.
Part of the clubhouse roof caved in at about 1 a.m., caused by all the winter storms that have hammered the Central Valley this year.
Kathryn Corradi, the club’s second vice president, said an amount of water had been sitting dormant on the club’s roof, which is an original feature of the 100-year-old building’s design.
While the roof had been routinely sealed over the building’s lifetime, Corradi said, it was made of thick plaster and not drywall, which is commonly used in construction today.
“We had a leak in December that was getting into one of the rooms,” Corradi said. “We had a roofer make repairs and we were in the process of getting a scupper to put in the side of the building that would reroute the water. We didn’t know it was building up in the ceiling up there.”
Scuppers are used to provide an outlet through parapet walls or gravel stops on flat and built-up roofs to allow drainage of excess water. They can be used in conjunction with gutters and downspouts to divert the flow to the desired location.
The water that crashed through the roof into an upstairs room blew open a door to the second story balcony, flooding water onto Pine Street. Corradi said.
Glass from the door and tanbark from a tree in front of the building covered the street as well, she said, adding water had flooded the intersection at Pine and Lee streets.
The water caused the first floor walls to crack and stain, and the foyer carpet was sopping wet.
Corradi said the club spent $5,000 last week to replace the hardwood flooring in the main hall. The floors were somewhat slippery from the water that had come through the roof.
It is unknown how much it will cost to repair the building, Corradi said, adding the club will have to embark on a fundraising campaign to cover the cost.
She said she was sure the community was would step up like it had in the past.
We were broken into (about six to 10 years ago), but they stole all of our sterling silver tea pots out of our silver cabinet that we use for our Victorian Tea,” she said. “The community came together and donated. The community does step up, and because this is a Lodi treasure... this is really going to be a huge expense.”
Construction on the clubhouse began in 1922 and was completed in March of 1923, and today the site is listed on the national and state registries of historic buildings.
In 1906, the same year Lodi became an incorporated city with 2,000 residents, some 28 women gathered at the Methodist Church and formed the Ladies Improvement Club, proclaiming its purpose was to assist Lodi’s progress and betterment.
At first, the club met in members’ homes. As membership increased, the club began meeting in the Odd Fellows Hall located at Sacramento and Elm streets.
The club used other venues, such as the Davis Hall on Pine Street and the small City Hall building on North Sacramento Street, as well as the Eagles Club hall at the corner of Sacramento and Locust streets as membership continued to grow.
The club changed its name to the Lodi Woman’s Club in 1913 and had 65 members.
Two years later, the club began a campaign to build its own clubhouse, and raised funds to purchase the 325 W. Pine St. site.
Nothing happened for the next five years, but by the time the clubhouse was completed in 1923, it had 450 members.
Today, the club has 155 members, and members raise money for scholarships awarded to high school students, and hold annual fundraisers such as the Mexican Fiesta Dinner next week and the Bunco Bonanza in March.
All proceeds are given to local charities and used to maintain the clubhouse.
Saturday’s free celebration was going to be an opportunity to relate the clubhouse’s history to the public, with tours led by docents and members of the club.
Now, Corradi said it is unknown when the club can reschedule its 100th birthday for the building.
However, she said she was grateful that a good Samaritan called the Lodi Fire Department to report water was flowing out of the building at such an early hour.
“I’m just thankful this happened when nobody was in the building,” she said. “If there had been anyone here, or going into the building, with all that water blowing the door open and coming from the second floor, it could have been much worse.”
To donate to the clubhouse’s repair, call the Woman’s Club of Lodi at 209-368-4310.
