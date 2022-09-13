Local women’s efforts help save baby pig’s bacon

The Friday that opens a holiday weekend is no time to be on the freeway, especially if you have no automobile and you aren’t human.
Nina Alves can see Highway 99 from her mailbox located at the front of her property on Live Oak Road near the frontage road.
At about 1 p.m. on Sept. 2, she was headed back inside after retrieving her mail when she began to hear northbound cars and trucks honking their horns.
“I look up, and I see this little pig out there,” she said. “He was in the middle lane, headed for the center of the freeway.”
Alves climbed the fence that separates the freeway and frontage road, and made her way to the shoulder while she dialed 9-1-1.
“I was waving my arms, trying to get people to slow down,” she said. “Some of them slowed, but didn’t stop. I was even making pig noises to try and get him to come to the shoulder. I went back inside to get some corn on the cob, and when I came back out, he was going back across the freeway. It was a nightmare.”
It was about 20 minutes before motorist Sheila McClain stopped to help, Alves said. Retrieving a crate from her backyard, she and McClain were able to place the small pig inside and onto the flatbed of the truck.
Moments later, a young man stopped and asked if either woman had seen a pig loose on the freeway.
The pig belonged to the young man’s friend, and the animal was being transported to the friend’s house, Alves said. It is unknown how the pig got loose, she said, noting the young man wouldn’t giver her or McClain a straight answer.
“I don’t know how he survived,” Alves said. “The freeway was so busy, because it was a holiday weekend, and cars were honking and going around him. It was just a matter of time. If he had stayed out there on the freeway any longer, he would have been killed.”
