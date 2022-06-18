The children at the Lodi Boys and Girls Club received a surprise this week when they saw an Amazon Prime truck in the Poplar Street parking lot and nearly a dozen boxes of merchandise.
Through its new Prime Air program, Amazon donated dozens of STEAM — or science, technology, engineering, art and math — education kits to the club on Thursday that will help provide hands-on learning in topics ranging from Newton’s laws and robotics to electronics and circuitry.
The kits delivered on Thursday include Lego kits and drones, the latter of which aligns with the company’s recent announcement that Amazon customers in neighboring Lockeford and Acampo will be among the first in the country to receive Prime Air drone deliveries.
“This was like Christmas in June instead of July,” Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Roger Coover said. “They called us out of the blue and said, ‘We’d like to support you, we’d like a partnership.’ And they asked, ‘What do you want?’ So we thought, ‘Let’s just give them this long list, maybe they’ll give us some of it.’ And they said, ‘We’re going to bring it all.’”
Along with the drones and Lego kits, Amazon delivered two Fire television sets that will allow the students to watch educational videos related to STEAM topics, as well as a $10,000 check that will be used for needs the club has throughout the year.
“We’re thrilled and excited,” Coover said. “Sometimes you have to be lucky in this business, and good things happen, but as a board member said yesterday, if you keep putting a name out and put out good work, the community sees we’re doing good, it’ll return. And that’s what we’re seeing.”
Amazon spokeswoman Natalie Banke said the company is excited to be partnering with the Boys and Girls Club, and is always looking for ways to support local communities, especially in relation to STEAM education, to inspire the next generation of leaders and creators.
“At Amazon, we really invest in the communities we call home,” she said. “We’ve been part of the San Joaquin Valley for a long time now, we have a rich history here — lots of fulfillment centers and delivery stations, and we’ve been fortunate to be close enough to our customers. As part of that, we want to be part of the community and give resources where we can.”
Banke added this was just the beginning of Amazon’s partnership with the club, and the company will continue to reach out and learn what needs it will have in the future.
Suzanne Ledbetter has been on the club’s board of directors for 11 years, and said while there have been generous donations from residents and families, it has been difficult to find corporate dollars.
“We are thrilled to have the support from Amazon,” she said. “We all know it takes a village to run a nonprofit and raise children, and it takes a community, it takes families, it takes parents, it takes educators. And we’re grateful to have some corporate support from Amazon to keep our doors open every day after school when kids need us the most.”
After the children and Amazon staff hauled the kits and televisions inside, they went to work building the drones.
While the instructions appeared to be daunting, the youngsters were all smiles as they raced to build and fly the small battery-operated machines.
“It is much better than what we had before,” Isaiah Mansaray said. “Mostly because we had nothing before. I’m very excited.”
