The Lodi City Council approved the addition of three city staff positions Wednesday night at Carnegie Forum.
The positions were accounted for in June when the Council approved the $59.6 million budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year, according to Deputy City Manager Andrew Keys.
The approval from the Council will allow city staff to hire a full-time facilities maintenance worker in the public works department.
“We have a part-time maintenance position that will be converted to a full-time position,” Keys said.
The need for a full-time staffer comes as a result of daily vandalism, trash removal and biological waste maintenance in front of the parking structure, transit station, and the Veteran’s Plaza, that are mostly homeless-related issues, Keys stated.
“Due to the ever-increasing amount of time spent on the activities noted above, one full-time facilities maintenance worker is not adequate to keep up with the required maintenance of city facilities,” he stated.
The salary for this position will be combined from different sources. The water fund, wastewater fund and electric fund will each contribute $13,400 — totaling $40,200. The general fund will pay $4,450 and $44,650 will be used from the transit division. The overall salary for this position is $89,300.
“It’s a good idea and I am pleased with how this is going to be paid for and how it is split,” Councilman Alan Nakanishi said.
The council also approved the new job description and salary range for a fleet and facilities manager also known as a facilities superintendent. The public works department has not had this position since 2012.
The fleet and facilities manager will manage outside contracts, building, and maintenance operations, maintaining the departmental budget, as well as obtaining equipment and preparing the annual capital improvement plan for the city’s fleet and facilities divisions.
“This is currently being done by one of the city engineers and the public works director,” Keys said.
The proposed salary for the facilities superintendent is between $75,700 and $92,013.82, which is an estimated 7 percent increase than the previous fleet superintendent position salary that was allocated in the city’s budget. However, the salary is still considered less than other agencies that were surveyed, according to Keys.
The last position approved during the council meeting was the community development director, which will replace the city planner position in the Community Development Department.
Community development encompasses three divisions; building, neighborhood services, and planning. Since 2014, City Manager Steve Schwabauer has been serving as the community development director in addition to his role as the city manager.
Due to an uptick in building and planning activities and the recent resignation of City Planner Craig Hoffman, Schwabauer wishes to fill the vacancy with a director position, whose salary is expected to be $140,332.
“We are expected to have Craig Hoffman through October,” Keys said.
Due to the limited time frame, the city manager requested that the council approve and appropriate funds, allowing Schwabauer to enter into a professional services agreement with Avery and Associates, a staffing firm based out of Los Gatos, to aid in the recruitment process for a community development director.
“I know there are a few hot leads for this position. If we hire one of those two candidates, we wouldn’t need to hire a staffing firm,” Councilman Doug Kuehne said.
Keys agreed that the city would not need to hire the outside staffing agency, but in the event the applicants were not qualified, the city would be left scrambling to fill the position in the confined time.
“There are already positions similar to this being advertised in different cities, and to hire a suitable candidate it could take anywhere from three to six months,” Keys said.
If the city retains the services of the staffing firm, the cost associated with hiring the firm is expected to $24,900.