STOCKTON — Two years ago, the Community Foundation of San Joaquin launched a 24-hour campaign to raise funds for struggling nonprofit organizations during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Next month, CFOSJ will hold its 209Gives event for the third year from midnight April 12 to 11:59 p.m.
Since its launch in 2020, 209Gives has raised more than $555,000, with 100% of funds raised benefiting nonprofits across San Joaquin County.
“We are pleased to partner with our sponsors and nonprofit organizations for this important capacity building effort,” CFOSJ president Moses Zapien said in a media statement Tuesday.
“In addition to raising much needed funds, 209Gives raises the awareness of the important work local nonprofit organizations provide to our community,” he added. “With the continued increase of demands on nonprofits and their budgets, the importance of giving locally remains critical for the health of the nonprofit sector and greater community.”
Participating in 209Gives, the foundation said, allows donors to support local nonprofits as they face challenges of increased demand for services and costs associated with hosting in-person fundraising events.
According to a 2021 economic impact report conducted by University of the Pacific’s Eberhardt School of Business, one out of every 20 jobs in the county was with a nonprofit organization.
A total of 21,610 jobs in the county, both full-time and part-time, was supported by nonprofits, the report found.
With nonprofits being at the forefront of pandemic recovery efforts and addressing social, economic and equity disparities, 209Gives provides a capacity building opportunity for nonprofits at no cost to them, the foundation said.
Some 1,141 donors gave to the campaign in 2020, according to News-Sentinel archives, going to programs such as theatre, music, art programs, libraries and museums, as well as and critical services like food pantries and aid for the homeless, among others.
That year, two Lodi-based nonprofits saw an added boost thanks to the campaign.
The Lodi Community Arts Center was awarded a $500 bonus for raising the most money during the lunch hour between noon and 1 p.m. on July 21, and the San Joaquin County Historical Museum received $400 for raising the second-most funds throughout the entire 24-hour period.
Louis Ponick, CFOSJ director of donor relations, said last year’s event received 1,008 donations from 850 donors.
There were 59 organizations that participated including eight from Lodi. A total of $48,990 was raised for those Lodi based organizations, he said.
Lodi Memorial Hospital Foundation will be one of many nonprofits participating in this year’s campaign.
Participation in the campaign is completely free for nonprofits, the foundation said, adding that 77% of nonprofits acquire new donors through 209Gives. In addition, the foundation found that 48% of donors support an organization for the first time during the campaign.
The foundation said that participating in 209Gives enhances a nonprofit’s public visibility, highlights the work an organization does, and provides an opportunity to engage existing donors and generate new ones.
Organizations wishing to participate must register by March 31. For more information, visit www.209gives.org.
