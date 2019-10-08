STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a man who attempted to kidnap a young boy last week.
The Sheriff’s said that last Friday at about 2:50 p.m., a 12-year-old boy was walking southbound on Alexandria Place from Benjamin Holt Drive in Stockton, when a man forced him into a vehicle at gunpoint.
The victim was able to escape near Swain Road and Pershing Avenue when the kidnapper reached for something in the back seat of the vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The suspect is described as an unshaven white male with grey hair in his 40s or 50s standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds.
He was wearing black sunglasses, a white button-down collared short-sleeved shirt and light blue jeans.
His vehicle was described as a light silver compact car with black interior.
Anyone with information is asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 468-4400, and reference case number 19-24398.
— Wes Bowers
Red Flag Warning issued for San Joaquin County
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services has issued a Red Flag Warning for fire weather conditions effective today at 5 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Winds are expected to blow north to northeast between 15 and 26 miles an hour with gusts as high as 50 miles an hour. Humidity is expected to remain in the teens, with poor overnight recoveries for Wednesday.
For more information, visit www.sjgov.org/
department/oes.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi Police Department is selling pink patches to benefit Cancer Kids
LODI — The Lodi Police Department launched its’ 2019 Pink Patches program on Tuesday, Patches will be available for purchase throughout October from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Monday through Thursday and every other Friday — at the police department, 215 W Elm St, Lodi.
The department is selling pink police patches for $10 each, with all proceeds benefitting the Cancer Kids of San Joaquin County.
Cancer Kids of San Joaquin County, formerly Lodi Cancer Kids, began in 1999 with a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to assist six families from Lodi who at the time had children at UCSF Medical Center in treatment for cancer.
The fund was established by a group of Lodi families who had all experienced the challenge of having a child diagnosed and treated for cancer.
CKSJC provides financial assistance to approximately 60 to 70 families each year from all parts of San Joaquin County.
CKSJC is recognized by pediatric oncology care centers throughout the Bay Area and Sacramento as a trusted and vital resource to families of San Joaquin County.
The police department will donate proceeds raised from selling the pink patches to support CKSJC.
For more information, please contact Heather Kirschenman at 209-333-6800 ext. 2518 or by emailing at hkirschenman@lodi.gov
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi Public Library to host Craftastic Hour
LODI — Lodi Public Library will host a Craftastic Hour from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Bud Sullivan Community Room, 201 W. Locust St., Lodi.
Children and teens 13 and older can participate in the event, in which they will create seasonal crafts. All the art supplies will be provided.
— Oula Miqbel
American Red Cross is urging blood donations
LODI — The American Red Cross is urging eligible donors to give blood this October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and to support patients fighting cancer and other illnesses.
Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women, and more than 268,000 women are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.
Donors of all blood types, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood, are needed to ensure a stable supply for cancer patients and others this fall.
Appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
As a thank you, those who come to give blood or platelets during October will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants, courtesy of Tango Card.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Lodi at Hutchins Square Community at 125 S. Hutchins in Lodi include:
• 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16
• 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23
• 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30
There is also a blood drive at Lincoln Technical Academy, 542 E. Pine St., Lodi, at 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi Market honored for healthy foods offered
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Public Health Services Calfresh Healthy Living Program released its first list of healthy local food retail stores that have been identified through the Refresh San Joaquin Healthy Retail Recognition Program.
Inclusion on the list acknowledges that over the past 12 months, these stores have made specific changes to improve availablity and promotion of healthy food products and to decrease the marketing of unhealthy items.
The HRRP classifies stores into Gold, Silver and Bronze levels depending on the number of changes implemented.
La Capilla Market, located at 725 N. Cherokee Lane in Lodi, was recognized at the Silver Level.
For more information about Refresh San Joaquin and the HRRP, contact Daniel Kim at (209)468-3842 or Rosaelena Menendez at (209) 468-2406.
— Wes Bowers