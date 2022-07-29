New market proposed for Turner Road

Gary Kang has proposed a market to move into the former Popular Massage on Turner Road. The project received approval from the Lodi Planning Commission on Wednesday night.

 COURTESY PHOTOGRAPH

The site of a former massage parlor could become a market specializing in beer, wine and spirits.

The Lodi Planning Commission on Wednesday night voted 5-0 to approve a conditional use permit for Kang’s Market, located at 108 W. Turner Road, Suites A and B.