New market proposed for Turner Road

The site of a former massage parlor could become a market specializing in beer, wine and spirits.
The Lodi Planning Commission on Wednesday night voted 5-0 to approve a conditional use permit for Kang’s Market, located at 108 W. Turner Road, Suites A and B.
Applicant Gary Kang said the store will not only offer alcohol, but basic necessities such as milk, eggs, bread and other standard groceries, as well as over-the-counter drugstore merchandise.
Kang said he proposes to offer more variety than other liquor stores in Lodi, with the market focusing on imports and “artisanal” brand names.
He said the store will be modeled after Dry Creek Liquors on Augusta Street in Woodbridge.
“This particular idea that we have is unique to Lodi,” Kang told the commission. “Lodi does not have this level of, or this variety of, beverages that we want to bring, in addition to food like bread, cereal, milk, etc., which the nearest grocery store would be on Lower Sacramento and Turner, which is quite a distance, especially for our walking guests and customers.”
According to Wednesday’s staff report, Kang’s Market would be open seven days a weeks from 7 a.m. to midnight, with as many as two employees on site per shift.
Staff said that as many as 10 customers per hour are expected inside the business.
Leonard and Antionette Hannah live in the Rivergate neighborhood across the street, and said the store would add to the noise and loitering caused by patrons of The Stadium, a bar just a few doors west of the proposed market.
“There are so many places you can buy alcohol, just about anywhere,” Leonard Hannah said. “We have the (Short Stop) gas station that does supply alcohol as well as some groceries. I can buy milk there, I can buy some other different types of basic groceries. There are places to buy liquor. I don’t believe this is the place to do it.”
Antoinette Hannah said Turner Road is already a busy street throughout the day, and allowing the market to remain open until midnight would attract more motorcycles and drag racers late in the evening.
“Do you add one more thing that’s going to add to (noise and traffic)?” she said. “It’s hard enough to sleep at night, especially in the summer, when you’ve got karaoke and somebody’s buying liquor here and buying liquor there.”
Commissioners asked staff if there had been a historically large police presence at the shopping center because of the bar or gas station for alcohol-related complaints.
Community Development Director John Della Monica said the area had “been fairly void” of any alcohol-related complaints.
He added there are other shopping centers in Lodi that have more than one establishment offering alcohol sales.
“We also have those same centers that have dining facilities as well,” Della Monica said. “So you’ll see concentrations in pockets in some of the more major retail components in the city. This one is probably the largest on Turner on this side of the city, and that’s why you see a greater concentration.”
Kang said there will be security officers on site, as well as surveillance cameras, adding customers will enter a storefront with a clean, quiet ambiance.
He said his family has operated other similar businesses throughout town, and have never had problems with loitering or public drunkenness.
“We have a very good track record, (our stores) are managed pretty well, and we’ve avoided problems with PD or PD-related incidents,” he said. “I sat down with Chief Brucia and went over those properties, and went over every police call that was there. Nothing was specifically alcohol related.”
The market will occupy a site that was formerly home to Popular Massage, an establishment that was busted in January of 2021 for soliciting prostitution.
Commissioner Steve Hennecke said there have been several instances in which residents oppose a proposed business, but the panel is required to follow city guidelines and ordinances if an applicant has met all requirements to move forward in the planning process.
“When I first saw this, I thought this was kind of crazy because there’s a minimarket right down the way there,” he said. “But even with that, I just can’t tell somebody — if they’re going to follow all the applicable laws, rules and they want to run a business — I just can’t deny that. I have to say that the open market will determine whether this gentleman's going to have a successful business there or not.
Commission chair Mitch Slater welcomed the market to the city, and suggested Kang begin meeting with neighbors in the area to calm any reservations about the store they might have.
“Go out and talk to them, let them know what your business is, let them know who you are,” he said. “So if they have a problem they know who to go talk to versus making the call downtown. And you would want to know that so you could fix it.”
Commissioners Julieann Martin and Bill Cummins were absent from the meeting.
