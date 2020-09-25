- 20,194 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County, including 2,029 in Lodi (including rural Lodi), 98 in Woodbridge, 62 in Lockeford, 135 in Acampo, 19 in rural Galt, and 11 in Thornton. There have been 441 deaths. On Friday, 44 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 20 in intensive care; 5 COVID-19 patients were at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, including 2 in the ICU. 18,926 patients may have recovered.
- 22,183 total confirmed cases in Sacramento County. There have been 406 deaths. On Friday, 139 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 34 in intensive care. 19,300 have "likely recovered."
- 317 total cases in Calaveras County, with 14 deaths. On Friday, no patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. 295 patients are considered recovered.
- 254 total cases in Amador County, with 15 deaths. On Friday, no patients was hospitalized with COVID-19. 230 have been released from isolation. Mule Creek State Prison numbers are not included in this data.
- 16,452 cases in Stanislaus County, with 348 deaths. 15,786 patients may have recovered.
- 21,028 cases in Alameda County, with 404 deaths.
- 16,469 cases in Contra Costa County, with 205 deaths.
- 794,040 total cases in California, with 15,398 deaths.
- 7,030,887 cases in the United States, with 203,615 deaths. 2,727,335 have recovered.
- 32,457,326 cases worldwide, with 987,036 deaths. 22,360,965 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases and deaths throughout the pandemic, as reported by 5:30 p.m. Friday by official county and state websites and Johns Hopkins University.