The man suspected of opening fire on a Lodi Police Department officer last week will appear in court on Wednesday to face several charges, including attempted murder.
Marco Kimo Aquino, 37, was booked into San Joaquin County Jail without bail on Monday afternoon, according to the jail’s website.
Along with attempted murder, Aquino is being charged on suspicion of illegally possessing an assault weapon, carrying a loaded firearm in public, possession of a machine gun, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, using an assault weapon against a police officer and two counts of second degree burglary, according to his booking information.
Aquino will appear in Department C of the San Joaquin County Superior Court’s Lodi Branch at 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 13.
On Nov. 5, officers responded to the report of multiple gunshots being fired in the 900 block of Industrial Way just before 5 a.m.
The arriving officer attempted to contact a man, later identified as Aquino, and gunfire was immediately exchanged, police said.
The officer was not harmed in the gunfight, but his patrol car was struck multiple times. Aquino was struck four times, police said, and taken to an area hospital for treatment, where was listed in stable condition.