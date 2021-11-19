Suspect in stabbing deaths denied bail

A makeshift memorial has been created at Salas Park for two teenagers who were killed nearby Tuesday morning.
The memorial, which includes candles, balloons and short messages to Skyler McConnell and Chimera Skaggs, was set up atop the Salas Park utility box along South Stockton Street.
Both messages say “RIP Skyler” and “RIP Mary,” accompanied by “you will be missed.”
McConnell and Skaggs were stabbed to death by 29-year-old Randall Lee Allenbaugh along the railroad tracks between Salas and Century parks.
Few details about the stabbing have been released, but Lodi Police Department said it appears the teens and Allenbaugh knew each other.
Skaggs was a St. Mary’s High School student who made the honor roll both semesters last year. McConnell was a former Lodi High School student.
Phone calls and emails to principals at both schools were not returned by press time Thursday.
Allenbaugh appeared in court in Lodi Thursday for his first arraignment. According to media reports, his public defender requested bail, which the judge denied. He is expected to return for a second appearance at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 9 at San Joaquin County Superior Court in Stockton, in Dept. 8B.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6728.