Schools in Lodi will remain closed through the end of the 2019-20 academic school year in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The Lodi Unified School District announced the latest recommendation Thursday as confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Joaquin County increased to 178, along with 10 deaths.
The district’s announcement follows a consultation with San Joaquin County Superintendent of Schools James Mousalimas the prior evening. Its last day of instruction was scheduled for May 29.
“We know this is upsetting and we share your disappointment that we will not be able to end this school year as planned,” the district posted on its Facebook page. “Our community relies on our schools to educate our children. Even though schools are closed, we will continue to provide education through remote learning. Our teachers and staff have done a tremendous job navigating this unprecedented time, and we are committed to continuing to support our students.”
Parents commenting on the district’s Facebook post had a variety of questions about the remainder of the school year, including whether refunds will be given for senior trips, the status of eighth grade promotion and high school senior graduation ceremonies, and if there will be summer school in June, among others.
Eddie Powers wanted to know if online schools will be available.
“I’m assuming more evaluations need to be done considering the school environment has completely changed,” he said.
“Will any of the work they’ve been doing even count? I’ve seen nothing about official start dates and the classes so far have been sporadic and minimal. Could someone recommend existing online schools as alternatives to waiting?”
On Monday, LUSD teachers and faculty members were at each school site distributing Chromebooks to students for use during the shelter-in-place mandate so they can continue to “attend” class and continue their education.
Since then, some teachers have taken to social media to encourage their students to commit themselves to remote learning.
Live Oak Elementary School’s Kathleen Ellis recorded her own version of Walk the Moon’s “Shut Up and Dance,” changing the lyrics to ‘Log in and count with me,’ as she sings and dances in her own home.
The faculty and staff at McNair High School filmed a virtual “Welcome Back” video for students, providing greetings and information on how to connect over the Internet for remote classes.
McNair students have filmed a video showcasing how they are using their Chromebooks for distance learning as well.
Dr. Cathy Nichols-Washer, LUSD superintendent, streamed an update to Facebook on Thursday stating the latest closure announcement does not mean school is finished for the year. She said it means the district will continue to strengthen its distance learning approach.
Nichols-Washer said all activities have now been canceled, but the district is currently discussing how to hold eight grade promotions and high school graduations.
“We want to make sure we acknowledge our students for what they’ve accomplished, especially our seniors,” she said. “And we want to make sure they get recognition, and that they are celebrated and that their families have some way to recognize and celebrate that within the school environment.”
The district has been providing free lunches and next-day breakfasts at several campuses for the last two weeks, and Nichols-Washer said they will continue to be provided through the remainder of the school year.
She added that the California State University and University of California college systems are aware of the statewide public school closures, and are working with districts to ensure graduating seniors can apply and be accepted.
More information can be found online at www.cde.ca.gov/ls/he/hn/collegereqs
information.asp.
“I feel like despite really horrible circumstances, this is the time for us to zone in on what really matters and to come together for the common cause and well being of our country,” parent Carley Hightower posted on the district’s closure announcement. “I applaud the school district and our wonderful teachers for thinking so creatively and so expeditiously about how to enrich our kids from afar. My children will survive a month or two of time missed in the classroom and through that will learn a whole myriad of things that they wouldn’t have learned otherwise.”
Mousalimas’ recommendation comes days after similar urgings from State Superintendent of Schools Tony Thurmond and Gov. Gavin Newsom, as well as consultation with San Joaquin County Public Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park, the SJCOE said.
“We ask for patience and understanding as we are all quickly transitioning into a new way of teaching and learning to meet the health and safety impacts of COVID-19,” Mousalimas said. “Working together we can and will meet this challenge.”