LODI — Since 2012, people have celebrated the Tuesday after Thanksgiving by donating to charitable organizations and other nonprofits. Last year, donors raised about $400 million for a variety of causes on #GivingTuesday.
Other organizations ask for donations of time, and a number of campaigns have sprung up to encourage volunteers to get involved and give back in their local community.
This year’s event is on Dec. 3. The News-Sentinel wants to share #GivingTuesday events and fundraisers for local organizations. If your organization is getting involved, please email Lodi Living Editor Kyla Cathey at kyla@lodinews.com by Friday, Nov. 15.
For more information about #GivingTuesday, visit www.givingtuesday.org.
— News-Sentinel Staff
Accreditation team to visit Delta College
STOCKTON — An evaluation team from Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges of the Western Association of Schools and Colleges will be visiting San Joaquin Delta College on March 5 and 6, part of an accreditation process that happens every six years.
Delta College is seeking renewal of its accredited status through an external evaluation peer-review. The public is invited to provide third-party comments to the accreditation commission by Jan. 27.
Comments will help the Commission as it considers Delta's application, school officials said, and can be submitted online at www.accjc.org.
More information about accreditation, as well as supporting documents, can be found at bit.ly/delta college_accreditation.
— Wes Bowers
The California history of wine and winemaking
SACRAMENTO — The California State Archives Speaker Series is featuring a discussion on the history of wine and winemaking in California today from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at California Museum, 1020 O St., Sacramento.
The University of California Davis Shields Library’s Axel Borg and Julliane Ballou will be the featured speakers at this special presentation hosted in the California Museum lobby.
The Cal Aggie Alumni Association has partnered with the Friends of the California Archives to provide free pours of their Alumni Wine Collection during the presentation.
— Oula Miqbel
Input sought on future California Indian center
SACRAMENTO — California State Parks invites the public to an open house to learn about the future California Indian Heritage Center on Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the University of California Davis, School of Law, 400 Mrak Hall Drive King Hall, Room 1301, Davis.
California State Parks is building the California Indian Heritage Center in West Sacramento with the public’s input and is seeking feedback as planning continues. The department will provide background on the project and an overview of the planning process and discuss next steps.
After the presentation, attendees can visit the various stations to learn about the project, participate in a survey and learn how to get a job at State Parks or become a small business partner. Comment cards will be provided.
For more information visit www.parks.ca.gov/
CaliforniaIndianHeritageCenter.
— Oula Miqbel
Black History works sought for Amador show
JACKSON — AmadorArts is seeking artists of any cultural background to share their work in “Roots: A Black Heritage Art Show.” Organizers hope the show will foster intercultural cooperation and connections in local rural communities.
There is no fee to enter. Works may include two-dimensional fine art and photos, small sculpture, and printed poetry or songs.
The show will be held in honor of Black History Month from Jan. 24 through March 13. Accepted work will be exhibited at the Amador Arts Center, 617 S. Highway 49.
For more information, call 209-256-8166, visit www.amadorarts.org or email cynthia.amador arts@gmail.com.
— Kyla Cathey