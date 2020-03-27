STOCKTON — For the next several weeks, landlords will not be able to evict tenants who are unable to pay rent as a direct result of the COVID-19 epidemic.
The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution limiting a landlord’s ability to pursue evictions — both commercial and residential — through May 31.
The resolution’s approval comes a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom implemented an executive order authorizing local agencies to limit evictions as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic.
County Counsel Mark Myles said once San Joaquin County Superior Court re-opens for civil cases, evictions can be filed.
If a tenant can show the inability to pay rent was caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the eviction will be waived.
According to the governor’s executive order, inability to pay rent during the pandemic can be caused by a decrease in household or business income, layoffs, work reduction or increased medical bills.
However, the executive order does not relieve tenants from paying their rent, Myles said, nor does it prevent a landlord from ultimately recovering rent or property at some point.
“I think the last thing the board wants to do at this point is either have business that are pushed out of their place where they are operating because of the coronavirus, or to have individuals pushed out and we increase the homeless or near homeless,” Myles said.
The resolution applies to all residents and landlords in the county, not just those living in unincorporated areas, Myles said.
Board chair Kathy Miller said the county should begin looking into programs available that can help tenants recover from the economic downturn and be able to make up the unpaid rent once the pandemic is over.
“Because some people who are $400 away from an emergency... they’re not going to be able to come up with a payment plan that will satisfy landlords,” she said. “They’re not going to be able to reimburse them quickly enough if they’re going to be out of work for four months or something.”
Miller added that if additional resources aimed at providing financial relief are not found, businesses won’t be able to recover, and more residents could potentially end up living on the streets.
“This is relief that the public is going to need in the future as this crisis begins to wind down and we start trying to get back to normal,” she said.
Myles added that the San Joaquin County Public Works Department requested an amendment be made to the resolution stating that residents will not have their water shut off for nonpayment during the pandemic.
County public works director Kris Balaji on Wednesday said the water shut-off reprieve was for residents in unincorporated areas. Supervisors agreed to the amendment in their approval of the resolution.
Jeff Hood, spokesman for City of Lodi, said on Thursday that the city is doing what it can to ensure residents can follow they stay at home order, and that for the time being, there are no plans to shut water or power off during the pandemic.