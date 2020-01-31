LATHROP — A Lathrop man is facing multiple charges related to animal cruelty and drugs after law enforcement officials executed a search warrant on his home over the weekend.
On Saturday, a Lathrop resident saw several English bulldog puppies on the loose in the 2000 block of East Louise Avenue, and knew which home from which they had escaped, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
The woman contacted the Sheriff's Office after seeing two men exit the home wearing what appeared to be bloody rubber gloves.
It was determined that the homeowner, identified as Pedro Maldonado Victorio, was currently being investigated by Manteca Animal Services for performing veterinary surgeries without a license, the Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies responded to the home and found the kitchen had been converted into a make-shift surgery room. They also located multiple narcotics and at least a dozen dogs, the Sheriff's Office said.
The dogs were removed by Lathrop Animal Services and taken a local veterinary hospital.
Search warrants were executed at various locations in Lathrop and Manteca, resulting in the evidence of several illegal surgeries, $13,000 in cash and the recovery of 18 English and French Bulldogs, the Sheriff's Office said.
The dogs had been housed in overcrowded kennels, and half of them required treatment from a real veterinarian. The remains of deceased dogs were also found during a search, the Sheriff's Office said.
Maldonado Victorio was arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of cruelty to animals, practicing veterinary medicine without a valid license, and transporting a controlled substance.
The Sheriff's Office is asking the public to contact their local law enforcement agency if you purchased a dog from Maldonado Victorio or he performed surgery on your pet.