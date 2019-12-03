LODI — Lodi Police Department officers responded to the report of a stolen vehicle located at the KFC in the 2700 block of West Kettleman Lane at 8:56 p.m. Sunday.
Witnesses said two people were inside the vehicle, which had been reported stolen in Lodi earlier in the day, police said.
Arriving officers contacted the two occupants, identified as Patrick Spieker, 46, and Megan Davis, 24, both of Stockton. Both were arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, police said.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi library offers online DMV practice test
LODI — The Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locust St., has the DMV practice test available on its website for residents preparing for the test.
Not only does it have the car practice test, but also tests for a motorcycle license, commercial driver’s license tests, and even online versions of the driver’s handbook.
The database also offers information in Spanish and Russian. To take a practice test visit https://lodipl.driving-tests.org/california/.
— Oula Miqbel
Red Cross seeks blood and platelet donors
LODI — Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than 1 million units of blood could be transfused in the United States.
Individuals are urged to give a life-saving gift this holiday season by making an appointment to donate blood or platelets and help the American Red Cross ensure a sufficient supply is available for patients throughout the holiday season.
Those with type O blood are especially needed.
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
The Red Cross will be taking blood donations at Hutchins Square Community Center, 125. S. Hutchins St. in Lodi on Wednesdays through Dec.18 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m.
— Oula Miqbel
Special ed students’ holiday crafts to be sold
STOCKTON — Special education students throughout San Joaquin County will sell handmade holiday gifts and decorations at the fifth annual Entrepreneurial Business Holiday Boutique on Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at the San Joaquin County Office of Education’s Wentworth Education Center, 2707 Transworld Drive in Stockton.
The public is invited to come shop and meet the student crafters behind the gifts on display. The Holiday Boutique is sponsored by the WorkAbility I program through the San Joaquin County Special Education Local Plan Area, part of the SJCOE.
For more information about the Entrepreneurial Business Holiday Boutique or the WorkAbility I program, please contact Frank Souza at fsouza@sjcoe.net.
— Wes Bowers
County Spelling Bee Championship
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Office of Education is hosting the 23rd annual San Joaquin County Spelling Bee on Wednesday at the Wentworth Education Center, 2707 Transworld Drive in Stockton.
Students in grades four to six will compete in the Elementary Division at 3 p.m., and students in grades seven to nine compete in the Junior High Division afterward.
The top two winners in each division earn a plaque, receive a Barnes & Noble gift card, and qualify for the state Spelling Bee Championship in May 2020.
— Wes Bowers