GALT — A Rancho Murieta woman who struck a Galt teenager with her vehicle while driving intoxicated last March has pleaded guilty to felony charges related to a hit and run.

The Galt Police Department on Thursday announced that 29-year-old Devin Calderon pled guilty to DUI causing bodily injury, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08% or higher, and hit and run resulting in bodily injury.