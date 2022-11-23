Lodi merchants ready for Small Business Saturday

Discounts off holiday-themed items, gifts with purchases and free hot cocoa are just some of the special amenities Downtown Lodi boutiques and retailers will be offering this weekend.
Small Business Saturday is one of the most popular days of the year for Downtown Lodi retailers, as stores are typically packed to kick off the holiday shopping season.
“(Last year) was so fabulous,” Stella Mitchell owner Kelli Ann Knowles said. “We’re so fortunate to be in a community that supports small businesses like mine. We’re really thankful.”
Knowles said sales at her boutique, located at 116 N. School St., begin on Black Friday with a large parking lot sale behind the store.
The sale continues into Small Business Saturday, which coincides with the boutique’s 10th year in business. To celebrate shoppers will receive a special gift with purchases of more than $100.
“So we have lots going on,” Knowles said. “We always look forward to it. We look forward to seeing our customers year after year, and getting ready for the holidays.”
Down the street at Rabbit Hole Trading Co., 108 W. Pine St., a lot of fun activities and sales will be happening to get you into the holiday mood.
Co-owner Shelley Wyndham said there will be a “selfie spit for puppies” set up in one area of the store, complete with a sleigh and Christmas tree where patrons can take selfies with their pups.
A Toys For Tots drive will be held outside the store’s front door, and sales include 15% of holiday items, vinyl records and garden items.
In addition, customers will be able to spin a prize wheel and win an additional percentage off their entire purchase.
There will also be a raffle to win a portable Crosley record player, as well.
“I’m hoping everybody comes and has some fun,” she said. “We did well last year. I’m excited for this year now that we’ve expanded.”
The store, once located at 100 W. Pine St., has moved a few doors down to its current location, once home to Endless Blossoms, owned by Wyndham’s daughter. Endless Blossoms is still located inside if customers want to purchase holiday flowers.
At Pret, located at 16 W. Pine St., owner Judy Petersen will have refreshments for customers, as well as some surprise discounts to be revealed on Saturday.
And if you’re in the giving mood, she’ll be collecting gifts and toys for both Lodi Adopt-A-Child and Children’s Dream Works.
Gift wrapping will be available as long as the wrapping lasts.
“Last year’s (Small Business Saturday) was good, and we’re hoping this year’s is just as good,” Petersen said.
Along with shopping deals, carriage rides through Downtown Lodi will be available from noon to 4 p.m. on Nov. 26 as well.
The carriage rides will also be available every Saturday through the month of December.
