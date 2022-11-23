Lodi merchants ready for Small Business Saturday

Steve Downer, co-owner and operator of the Wagon & Carriage Rides, waits as they get ready for their next ride during Small Business Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.

 News-Sentinel File Photograph

Discounts off holiday-themed items, gifts with purchases and free hot cocoa are just some of the special amenities Downtown Lodi boutiques and retailers will be offering this weekend.

Small Business Saturday is one of the most popular days of the year for Downtown Lodi retailers, as stores are typically packed to kick off the holiday shopping season.